India women vs. Australia women: Smriti Mandhana leads team to series win

India put themselves on the front foot in this multi-format series with a 2-1 win in the T20 series.
According to ESPN Cricinfo, Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues produced a brilliant century partnership before offspinner Shreyanka Patil proved an inspired inclusion as India sealed the T20I leg of the multi-format series in game three.
After electing to bat, India posted the highest total in T20I women's cricket at the Adelaide Oval with Mandhana and Rodrigues doing the heavy lifting with a 121-run partnership - India's highest for the second wicket in the format.
Chasing a record 177-run target, Australia crashed to 32 for 3 with Patil dismissing Georgia Voll and Ellyse Perry. Ashleigh Gardner gave Australia hope with 57 off 45 balls until she fell to a brilliant catch to Rodrigues at deep midwicket.
Australia fell away as Sophie Molineux's captaincy reign started in shaky fashion. It was their first bilateral series defeat on home soil since 2017 while India's only previous bilateral series victory in Australia came a decade ago when they triumphed 2-1 in the T20Is.
For the third straight match, Australia resisted selecting Tahlia McGrath and Megan Schutt with Grace Harris replacing allrounder Nicola Carey in their only change from the side that drew level in the series with a 19-run victory in Canberra.
The multi-format series shifts to the three ODIs starting with Tuesday, Feburary 24, match at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane.