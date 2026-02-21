Cristiano Ronaldo's ex-girlfriend makes shocking breakup claim

Cristiano Ronaldo's ex-girlfriend Gemma Atkinson made a shocking breakup claim.
The well-known radio presenter and the football legend dated each other for only fourth month, ending their relationship in October 2007 during his period at Manchester United.
Atkinson revealed that after their split, she was offered a large amount of money to say negative things about him which she refused to accept.
Speaking in an older interview on Manchester’s Key 103 radio, the 41-year-old influencer revealed, "When we broke up, I was offered a lot of money to speak badly about him, and I didn’t want it because I had nothing negative to say about him, so I see no reason to speak ill of him."
Atkinson further added that Ronaldo never disrespected her during their short-lived romance.
Over the years, Atkinson and Ronaldo moved on and started new lives with their respective partners.
Atkinson is now married to dancer Gorka Marquez with whom she share two children, Mia and Thiago.
While, Ronaldo is engaged to his long-time partner Georgina Rodriguez and they have two daughters together, Alana and Bella, as well as twins, Eva Maria and Mateo, born via surrogacy.
Ronaldo also has a son, Cristiano Jr. from an earlier relationship, though his mother's identity remains under wraps.