  • By Fatima Hassan
Hilary Duff shrugs off Ashley Tisdale's 'toxic mom' rift with bold response

Hilary Duff has no time for drama!

As the 38-year-old American songstress is currently basking in the success of her sixth studio album, Luck... or Something's huge launch, she has no intentions to waste her energy on Ashley Tisdale's toxic mom group controversy.

Meanwhile, promoting her new musical collection, Hilary stated that she prioritizes her family and keeping things in perspective rather than someone's ill will.

"I mean, this is not new for me, since I was a teenager, my life’s been under a microscope. Every move gets documents. Everyone thinks they know everything about the people I’m close to," the Legendary crooner noted.

She continued breaking her silence on the toxic mom group drama, saying, "It's weird when you see people online guessing and sometimes getting close, and other times they have no idea." 

A few months before, Hilary Duff found herself in a tight spot after Ashley Tisdale published an essay titled, Breaking Up With My Toxic Mom Group

In her bombshell article, she revealed that it hurts when her friends deliberately avoid inviting her to certain get-togethers. 

Even though, Ashley Tisdale has not mentioned her friends' names in the fiery article, several fans were convinced that she was hinting at Hilary Duff, Meghan Trainor, and Mandy Moore. 

