Taapsee Pannu slams Bollywood's 'bold' obsession

Taapsee Pannu recently made a bombshell statement about Bollywood and its bold obsession with women’s cleavage.
While speaking in an interview with SCREEN, the 38-year-old actress was asked about film industry’s strong focus on the midriff in Bhojpuri and South film songs, to which she admitted she still finds it puzzling.
She explained, “I’m also trying to understand. It’s not that item songs in Hindi cinema don’t focus on it, but it’s not as much as in South Cinema.”
According to the Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba actress, Hindi cinema is more about cleavage.
Pannu then revealed an awkward behind-the-scenes practice she witnessed while working down South.
The Dunki performer recalled, “In the South, they are often asked to wear a padded bra. And the problem is, who does the director even tell on set?”
She painted a vivid picture of the discomfort involved, saying, “Imagine how embarrassing it would be.
“You’re shooting a song, someone gets up in the middle, walks off, everyone knows exactly what’s happening.
“All the men are sitting there, watching what looks different when you come back.”
On the professional front, Taapsee Pannu recently starred in courtroom drama movie titled Assi, which was released in theatres on February 20, 2026.
Directed by Anubhav Sinha, the recently released movie also stars Revathi and Naseeruddin Shah.