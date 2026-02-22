News
  • By Salima Bhutto
News

Taapsee Pannu slams Bollywood's 'bold' obsession

Taapsee Pannu recently starred in courtroom drama 'Assi'

  • By Salima Bhutto
Taapsee Pannu slams Bollywoods bold obsession
Taapsee Pannu slams Bollywood's 'bold' obsession

Taapsee Pannu recently made a bombshell statement about Bollywood and its bold obsession with women’s cleavage.

While speaking in an interview with SCREEN, the 38-year-old actress was asked about film industry’s strong focus on the midriff in Bhojpuri and South film songs, to which she admitted she still finds it puzzling.

She explained, “I’m also trying to understand. It’s not that item songs in Hindi cinema don’t focus on it, but it’s not as much as in South Cinema.”

According to the Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba actress, Hindi cinema is more about cleavage.

Pannu then revealed an awkward behind-the-scenes practice she witnessed while working down South.

The Dunki performer recalled, “In the South, they are often asked to wear a padded bra. And the problem is, who does the director even tell on set?”

She painted a vivid picture of the discomfort involved, saying, “Imagine how embarrassing it would be.

“You’re shooting a song, someone gets up in the middle, walks off, everyone knows exactly what’s happening.

“All the men are sitting there, watching what looks different when you come back.”

On the professional front, Taapsee Pannu recently starred in courtroom drama movie titled Assi, which was released in theatres on February 20, 2026.

Directed by Anubhav Sinha, the recently released movie also stars Revathi and Naseeruddin Shah.

Dur-e-Fishan Saleem urgently seeks blood donor
Dur-e-Fishan Saleem urgently seeks blood donor
‘Dhurandhar 2’ and ‘Toxic’ face off at box office explained
‘Dhurandhar 2’ and ‘Toxic’ face off at box office explained
Arshad Warsi reveals one big reason for joining Aryan Khan's directorial debut
Arshad Warsi reveals one big reason for joining Aryan Khan's directorial debut
Zara Noor Abbas breaks silence over broken bond with ex-bestie Sajal Aly
Zara Noor Abbas breaks silence over broken bond with ex-bestie Sajal Aly
Hrithik Roshan gushes over Priyanka Chopra as he awaits ‘The Bluff’ release
Hrithik Roshan gushes over Priyanka Chopra as he awaits ‘The Bluff’ release
Shah Rukh Khan visits Salman Khan's father Salim Khan amid health concerns
Shah Rukh Khan visits Salman Khan's father Salim Khan amid health concerns
Saboor Aly reacts to explosive cliffhanger in Ali Ansari, Saba Qamar’s ‘Muamma’
Saboor Aly reacts to explosive cliffhanger in Ali Ansari, Saba Qamar’s ‘Muamma’
Kareena Kapoor drops sweet moments from son Jeh’s 5th birthday
Kareena Kapoor drops sweet moments from son Jeh’s 5th birthday
Hrithik Roshan pens emotional tribute for his late acting teacher MM Baig
Hrithik Roshan pens emotional tribute for his late acting teacher MM Baig
Saba Qamar reveals makeup artist’s paranormal encounter on 'Muamma' shoot
Saba Qamar reveals makeup artist’s paranormal encounter on 'Muamma' shoot
Karan Johar gears up to deliver bold message with new film 'Accused'
Karan Johar gears up to deliver bold message with new film 'Accused'
Taapsee Pannu sends positive message to Kangana Ranaut amid longstanding feud
Taapsee Pannu sends positive message to Kangana Ranaut amid longstanding feud

Popular News

Princess Beatrice faces new challenge amid escalating tensions with Andrew

Princess Beatrice faces new challenge amid escalating tensions with Andrew

2 hours ago
Taapsee Pannu slams Bollywood's 'bold' obsession

Taapsee Pannu slams Bollywood's 'bold' obsession
2 hours ago
Winter Olympics 2026: Malinin turns disappointments into positive moments

Winter Olympics 2026: Malinin turns disappointments into positive moments

3 hours ago