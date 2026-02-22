Trouble for KATSEYE as member's dad comment fuels outrage after Manon hiatus

Things are not going well in the fandom of the global girl group KATSEYE, just days after member Manon Bannerman's hiatus announcement was made, citing "health and wellbeing".
Following the news, fans flooded the social media platforms, showing their support for Manon while also questioning the true reason behind the break announcement.
Manon Bannerman's note on her hiatus news:
While KATSEYE's label, HYBE and Geffen Records, shared that the temporary hiatus was to "focus on her health and wellbeing", her personal message to the fandom, EYEKONS, via Weverse noted, "I want to hear this from me, I'm healthy, I'm okay, and I'm taking care of myself."
She added, "Sometimes things unfold in ways we don't fully control, but I'm trusting the bigger picture. Thank you for standing by me. I love you endlessly and can't wait to see you again."
The stark difference between the company's statement and Manon's own message caused a huge discord online, with fans claiming that the company is finding ways to cut her from the group, while others highlighted all the previous moments where Manon was allegedly treated differently from the other five members.
Daniela Avanzini's father's comment on Manon's hiatus:
The whole situation took a turn for the worst when sharp-eyed fans noticed another member, Daniela Avanzini's father's comment under an Instagram video, seemingly shading Manon.
Under the video made by creator Patty Eminger, where he explained Manon's hiatus, Daniela's dad, in a now-deleted comment, penned, "THE SHOW MUST GO ON! With or without a member. KATSEYE IS BIGGER THAN ONE GIRL."
The shocking comment did not sit well with the fandom, who were already speculating that Manon might not return to the group.
One X user noted, "why is daniella's dad under social media posts supporting katseye without manon...if literal parents of members are not believing in katseye being six members - i can only imagine what else manon goes through behind the scenes."
A huge number of fans have also shared they would not be supporting the group activities till the confirmed news of Manon rejoining the band comes out, as one fan wrote, "Well looks like I'm also on a hiatus from Katseye till Manon is back."
About KATSYE:
For the unversed, KATSEYE was formed during the 2023 reality competition series The Debut: Dream Academy, with members Daniela Avanzini, Lara Raj, Megan Skiendiel, Manon Bannerman, Sophie Laforteza and Yoonchae Jeung.
They released their first single in June 2024 with the track titled Debut.