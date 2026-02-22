News
  • By Fatima Hassan
News

Charli XCX takes slick dig at Gordon Ramsay over 'Brat' drama

'The Moment' star defends her rebellious studio album, 'Brat' with sharp swipe at Gordon Ramsay

  • By Fatima Hassan
Charli XCX takes slick dig at Gordon Ramsay over Brat drama
Charli XCX takes slick dig at Gordon Ramsay over 'Brat' drama 

Charli XCX and Gordon Ramsay have recently made headlines due to their most talked-about fun moment at The Graham Norton Show.

The two made a joint guest appearance at the primetime celebrity show on Friday, February 20, to discuss their new projects, The Moment and Being Gordon Ramsay.

During the light-hearted conversation, the 62-year-old Irish comedian asked the celebrity chef, who is currently promoting his Netflix show, about his thoughts on Charli’s rebellious studio album, Brat.

"It's just attitude. In abundance. Loud volume. I think the older you get, the lower you want the volume," Gordon quickly responded while reflecting on his daughter’s behaviour after listening to the musical collection.

To which, Charli interrupted him to defend, "I mean, I feel like they could have got that from you, though."

The hilarious moment left the audience and even Gordon in stitches alongside Benicio del Toro, Jennifer Garner and Dave Grohl on the sofa.

Charli has been defending, or rather owning, her controversial music collection, Brat, since its release in June 2024. 

Following its launch, the album faced severe public scrutiny due to its confident, hedonistic, and rebellious yet vulnerable message.

For those unaware, Charli XCX is gearing up to flaunt her acting skills in a Polish-titled film, Erupcja, which is slated to be released in theatres in April of this year. 

Kim Kardashian makes major career move amid Lewis Hamilton romance buzz
Kim Kardashian makes major career move amid Lewis Hamilton romance buzz
Bad Bunny makes heartfelt move for late icon Willie Colón during Brazil tour
Bad Bunny makes heartfelt move for late icon Willie Colón during Brazil tour
Hilary Duff shrugs off Ashley Tisdale's 'toxic mom' rift with bold response
Hilary Duff shrugs off Ashley Tisdale's 'toxic mom' rift with bold response
Jacob Elordi describes steamy scenes with Margot Robbie in two shocking words
Jacob Elordi describes steamy scenes with Margot Robbie in two shocking words
Eric Dane's ex-flame laments late actor's ALS death in touching tribute
Eric Dane's ex-flame laments late actor's ALS death in touching tribute
Timothée Chalamet gains momentum for best actor award category in BAFTA race?
Timothée Chalamet gains momentum for best actor award category in BAFTA race?
Milo Ventimiglia shockingly blows the lid on fatherhood: 'It's a wild ride'
Milo Ventimiglia shockingly blows the lid on fatherhood: 'It's a wild ride'
Eric Dane honoured by James Van Der Beek's wife Kimberly
Eric Dane honoured by James Van Der Beek's wife Kimberly
Timothée Chalamet left stunned by Matthew McConaughey's 'Interstellar' comment
Timothée Chalamet left stunned by Matthew McConaughey's 'Interstellar' comment
BAFTA Awards 2026: All about date, time, host and where & how to watch live
BAFTA Awards 2026: All about date, time, host and where & how to watch live
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding at risk as longtime ex makes wistful admission?
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding at risk as longtime ex makes wistful admission?
Little Mix's Perrie Edwards hit with financial blow amid business struggles
Little Mix's Perrie Edwards hit with financial blow amid business struggles

Popular News

Charli XCX takes slick dig at Gordon Ramsay over 'Brat' drama

Charli XCX takes slick dig at Gordon Ramsay over 'Brat' drama
18 minutes ago
Freeze watch issued for parts of Florida: How long will cold last?

Freeze watch issued for parts of Florida: How long will cold last?
43 minutes ago
Princess Beatrice faces new challenge amid escalating tensions with Andrew

Princess Beatrice faces new challenge amid escalating tensions with Andrew

3 hours ago