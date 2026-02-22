Charli XCX takes slick dig at Gordon Ramsay over 'Brat' drama 

Charli XCX and Gordon Ramsay have recently made headlines due to their most talked-about fun moment at The Graham Norton Show.
The two made a joint guest appearance at the primetime celebrity show on Friday, February 20, to discuss their new projects, The Moment and Being Gordon Ramsay.
During the light-hearted conversation, the 62-year-old Irish comedian asked the celebrity chef, who is currently promoting his Netflix show, about his thoughts on Charli’s rebellious studio album, Brat.
"It's just attitude. In abundance. Loud volume. I think the older you get, the lower you want the volume," Gordon quickly responded while reflecting on his daughter’s behaviour after listening to the musical collection.
To which, Charli interrupted him to defend, "I mean, I feel like they could have got that from you, though."
The hilarious moment left the audience and even Gordon in stitches alongside Benicio del Toro, Jennifer Garner and Dave Grohl on the sofa.
Charli has been defending, or rather owning, her controversial music collection, Brat, since its release in June 2024.
Following its launch, the album faced severe public scrutiny due to its confident, hedonistic, and rebellious yet vulnerable message.
For those unaware, Charli XCX is gearing up to flaunt her acting skills in a Polish-titled film, Erupcja, which is slated to be released in theatres in April of this year.