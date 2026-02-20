Here's how Beatrice, Eugenie dealing with Andrew arrest in Sarah’s absence

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's daughters Princess Beatrice and Eugenie are reeling with their dad's arrest and release drama without mom, Sarah Ferguson.
The morning of Eugenie and Beatrice's disgraced father's 66th birthday, February 19, began with dramatic scenes unfolding outside his current residence in Sandringham.
As per the photos and videos obtained by various agencies, officers of Thames Valley police could be seen arriving at the former Duke's residence to arrest him over suspicion of misconduct during his tenure in Public Office as UK's trade envoy.
The 66-year-old was taken to Alysham police station for the investigation of claims that he leaked UK's trade information to the late sex offender and paedophile, Jeffrey Epstein.
Although, the disgraced royal - who was stripped of all his titles in October last year returned home after release the same day, his daughters are believed to be "in a state" with the recent developments.
As per multiple inside sources, the arrest will be "catastrophic" for the York sisters and their mom, Sarah Ferguson.
Fergie - who was living with Andrew despite their divorce since 30 years has been completely off the public eye since September last year.
However, an insider exclusively told The Telegraph that Fergie is "doing her best to put a brave face on" as the Epstein "curse" has taken a toll on her life once again.
Meanwhile, various outlets are claiming that Sarah was in French Alps with friends and has since travelled to the United Arab Emirates.