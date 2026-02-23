News
  By Riba Shaikh
Royal Family has released King Charles' first heartfelt statement just days after disgraced brother Andrew's arrest drama.

As 2026 Winter Olympic came to an end, Buckingham Palace's official Instagram account shared an uplifting message from the monarch to congratulate the medal winners of the sports event.

"A message from His Majesty The King congratulating Team GB and teams across the Commonwealth on their successes at the Winter Olympic Games in Milano Cortina," read the caption alongside a carousel of winners with their medals.

The 77-year-old monarch did not only extend his "heartfelt congratulations" to the winners but also uplifted the moral of the participants who couldn't bring and medal home.

He also feuled excitement to for the upcoming Winter Paralympics 2026.

Just days before the message from the monarch, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested from his current residence the Wood Farm over suspicion of misconduct in public office as the UK's trade envoy.

After 11 hours of investigation over allegations of leaking private trade information to the late paedophile and sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein, the former Duke of York was released by Thames Valley police.

Buckingham Palace shares King Charles first emotional message since Andrew probe

