Jennifer Lopez marks her twins Emme & Max milestone birthday with touching note

Jennifer Lopez marked a major milestone as her twins, Emme and Max, turned 18.
The Unstoppable starlet took to her Instagram account to share a heartfelt tribute in which she reflected on their journey together.
Lopez dropped an intimate video of her twins, whom she shared with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, featuring the sweet moments over the years.
In a caption, she wrote, “You were born in the middle of the night, in the midst of the biggest, most beautiful snowstorm NY had seen in years!!”
Recalling that holding her babies felt like “holding two angels sent straight from heaven,” Lopez shared that her twins changed her life forever.
The Mother startled continued,”I cannot believe you are now adults…18 years old! You are both so kind-hearted, generous, and loving. How lucky the world was on this day 18 years ago when God decided to send you here with all of your talents and spirit and heart to make this world a better place, because that is what you do for me and anyone who is lucky enough to know you both every day. “
Expressing her love, Lopez noted, “It has always been the three of us!! We have been on this journey together.”
Lopez said they had always leaned on one another through every storm, promising her “coconuts” that no matter how grown they become, that bond would never change.
She concluded, “Always remember, Lulu, you are my sunshine…and Max, you’re amazing just the way you are!!I love you I love you Happy 18th Birthday, my wonder twins!!!
Jennifer Lopez also dropped some adorable glimpses on her Instagram stories section to shower love on her twins.