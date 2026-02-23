News
  • By Fatima Hassan
'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms' showrunner drops major hint for new season

The upcoming season of 'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms' will premiere in 2027

  • By Fatima Hassan
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms' showrunner has dished out on what fans can expect.  

As the new season of the fantasy television drama has renewed for its second season, the excitement level of fans has been rising high in the air. 

Amidst the buzz, executive producer Ira Parker has opened up about the new show's plot and the transformation of the characters. 

While speaking with the IGN, the 41-year-old film producer revealed that the first season will also consist of six half-hour episodes. 

The new series will be adapting "The Sworn Sword," the second novella in George R.R. Martin's Tales of Dunk and Egg series.  

He also teased that the upcoming television drama will also see what's passed on to the next generation, which was previously begun in Season one. 

As for the cast, Peter Claffey and Dexter Sol Ansell will reprise their roles as Dunk and Egg, respectively. 

However, the showrunner claimed that it is too soon to reveal the information regarding the characters of Lady Rohanne and Ser Eustace. 

"We're pretty faithful to the book, again, I would say little flourishes here and there, but we did a lot of that in Season 1 as well. It should all feel inherent to the world and to Dunk's POV," he added.

For those unaware, the new season of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, which initially premiered on January 18 this year, will premiere in November of the following year.    

