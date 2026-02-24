Sean 'Diddy' Combs, Christian's legal fee dispute concludes on shocking note  

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and his son, Christian ‘King’ Combs, who have been battling over their legal dues, have finally taken a sigh of relief.
The disgraced hip hop rapper, who had been behind bars since September 2024, has settled with his second-oldest son.
On Tuesday, February 23, TMZ reported that the father-son duo has concluded their financial dispute with the law firm, Summa LLP.
Sean, who has been serving a punishment at the Metropolitan Detention Centre in Brooklyn since last week, and his son, Christian, were due to pay the legal fees of their lawyers’ team.
Notably, the legal firm had claimed it was owed payment for more than 100 hours of attorney work and approximately 90 hours of paralegal time, totalling at least $53,688.35.
However, the specific terms of the settlement have not disclosed by the legal company.
The agreement closes that particular financial disagreement, though it does not resolve the broader legal matters connected to the case.
Sean initially hired the reputable legal firm to resolve the controversial lawsuits registered by an Irish woman named Grace O’Marcaigh against his son.
She filed a civil lawsuit accusing Christian ‘King’ Combs of sexually assaulting her in April 2024.
As for Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, he was detained after found guilty of serious charges, including human racketeering and trafficking, in a bombshell court trial.