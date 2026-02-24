Jelly Roll drops exciting announcement ahead of major headlining tour

Jelly Roll recently made an exciting announcement ahead of his major headlining tour in Grand Rapids.
According to PEOPLE, the I Am Not Okay hitmaker will play a run of intimate shows across the U.S. as he announced a special limited run called The Little ASS Shed Tour.
On Monday, February 23, the 41-year-old country singer made the announcement, adding that his tour will take place across the U.S. from May to July with support from Kashus Culpepper.
The news comes from the country rap superstar comes just few weeks after he announced he would be headlining The BIG ASS Stadium Tour Part 2 alongside Post Malone.
On February 2, 2026, Roll, whose real name is Jason Bradley DeFord, announced via statement, "As he prepares to bring his larger-than-life presence to some of the biggest venues in North America, The Little ASS Shed Tour offers fans a chance to experience his powerful live show in a more intimate summer setting."
The tour will kick off on May 13, 2026, in El Paso, Texas, highlighting both Jelly Roll and Post Malone’s close friendship and musical chemistry.
Apart from the three time GRAMMY winner, Carter Faith is also said to be featured as a special guest in the highly anticipated tour which kicks off in spring 2026.