Hilary Duff mourns 'Lizzie McGuire' star Robert Carradine in teary tribute 

Hilary Duff is paying a teary-eyed tribute to her on-screen dad, Robert Carradine, with an emotional note.
The popular American actress and singer, who recently launched her sixth studio album Luck... or Something, has heartbrokenly reacted to the devastating death of her infamous reel-life father in Lizzie McGuire.
For those unaware, Robert tragically died at the age of 71 after committing suicide on Tuesday, February 24, 2026.
As the news of his heartbroken demise broke on the internet, Hilary appeared to be the first one to lead the tributes.
"This one hurts. It’s really hard to face this reality about an old friend. There was so much warmth in the McGuire family, and I always felt so cared for by my on-screen parents," the Disney star penned.
She continued expressing her grief, "I’ll be forever grateful for that. I’m deeply sad to learn Bobby was suffering. My heart aches for him, his family, and everyone who loved him."
It is pertinent to note that Robert Carradine played Sam McGuire for all 65 episodes of the Disney Channel series, Lizzie McGuire and in The Lizzie McGuire Movie, which premiered in 2003.