  By Salima Bhutto
Ranveer Singh vs Farhan Akhtar: ‘Don 3’ drama to take ugly turn

  • By Salima Bhutto
The on-going heated dispute around Don 3 is expected to take an ugly turn as it appears to be heading towards formal legal proceedings.

According Variety India’s report, the makers of the movie have been advised by the Producers Guild of India, to pursue the matter via legal action in order to resolve the ongoing compensation dispute of Rs 40 crore.

The unexpected recent development comes within a few days after it was reported that the matter failed to settle through mediation.

It all started when Singh exited the highly anticipated sequel in December 2025, causing Akhtar’s production company Excel Entertainment a loss of Rs 40 crore.

Ranveer, however, is said to have disputed the extent of financial liability attributed to him.

While it was recently reported that the Dhurandhar actor offered to pay a certain amount as a gesture of goodwill, the offer was withdrawn when the compensation figure presented by Excel was deemed excessive.

A familiar source with the matter claimed that the actor does not believe he bears contractual responsibility for the claimed losses.

The movie, which was set to start filming in January 2026, is currently in an uncertain state.

Moreover, Don 3 has not finalised a new face yet to replace Ranveer Singh.

