  By Salima Bhutto
John Davidson speaks out on shocking racist controversy at 2026 BAFTA Awards

John Davidson, an advocate for Tourette Syndrome, has formally spoke out over the incident in which he yelled a racial slur while Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo were at the stage.

For the unversed, the two celebrated Black actors was presenting at the award on Sunday, February 22, when Davidson, the subject of the British indie film I Swear, used the racial slur, which could be heard in the background voice.

Now, the advocate, who diagnosed with the syndrome at the age of 25, via Variety, released a statement, “I wanted to thank BAFTA and everyone involved in the awards last night for their support and understanding and inviting me to attend the broadcast."

Davidson, who suffers from a syndrome in which a person has no control over their language, added, “I appreciated the announcement to the auditorium in advance of the recording, warning everyone that my tics are involuntary and are not a reflection of my personal beliefs.

"I was heartened by the round of applause that followed this announcement and felt welcomed and understood in an environment that would normally be impossible for me."

While subtly apologising, John Davidson stated, "I can only add that I am, and always have been deeply mortified if anyone considers my involuntary tics to be intentional or to carry any meaning."

