  • By Javeria Ahmed
Eric Dane’s painful financial struggles come to light after GoFundMe backlash

Eric Dane was quietly battling mounting financial strain before his death from ALS, as new revelations surfaced amid online backlash over a $500,000 GoFundMe campaign launched in his name.

As per TMZ, the Grey’s Anatomy star faced significant medical bills during his health ordeal, prompting friends to create the fundraiser for the sake of his daughters.

Notably, this revelation came after Dane had passed away at the age of 53 on February 19, and the heart wrenching news was confirmed by his loved ones in a statement to People on Thursday.

Dane lost his health battle less than one year after he announced his amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) diagnosis.

In the wake of his passing, a GoFundMe was created to support his two daughters.

The GoFundMe account states that he left behind “his devoted wife, Rebecca, and his two teenage daughters, Billie and Georgia, who were the center of his world” following a battle with ALS.

“Following his diagnosis, Eric Even as his own health declined, he remained deeply committed to helping others facing the same devastating disease. As his illness progressed far more quickly than anyone could have imagined, Eric’s friends have come together to create this GoFundMe to support his girls and their future needs,” they continued.

The GoFundMe organized by Eric Dane’s friends sparked outrage online, with users questioning the purpose of the campaign.

One user taunted, “Gofundme too,” while another commented, “Ain’t no way this is real. Mama was wealthy and he died wealthy. They dnt need a gofundme.”

To note, Dane is survived by widow Rebecca Gayheart as well as their two teenage daughters Billie, 15, and Georgia, 13.

