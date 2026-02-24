News
Pokémon to mark 30th anniversary with game-changing surprise for fans

The legendary Japanese franchise, Pokemon, will celebrate its 30th anniversary coming Friday

The Pokémon franchise is returning love to their beloved fans on its 30th anniversary celebrations.  

On Monday, February 23, the massive Japanese media company has announced to launch more than 1000 logos on their upcoming big occasion, which will take place on February 27th. 

According to Game Rant, the logos are featuring Pikachu, TPC unveiled similar logos featuring each Pokémon that has appeared in the series so far, including regional variants and other specific forms.  

For those unaware, Pokémon Red and Green for the Game Boy were released in the Japan, which started a phenomenon that eventually made its way to international markets in 1998.

However, a decade later, the FireRed and LeafGreen, the first remakes of the Pokémon franchise, were launched for the Game Boy Advance.

With Pokémon celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2026, Pokémon FireRed and LeafGreen will receive Nintendo Switch ports that are independent of the Nintendo Switch Online service. 

The company will release more logos on social media via a mind-blowing marketing campaign in the upcoming Pokémon Presents broadcast. 

For those unaware, Pokémon was launched on February 27, 1996, with the initial release of Pokémon Red and Green in Japan.   

