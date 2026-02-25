News
  • By Salima Bhutto
Arjun Kapoor speaks blunt truth weeks after emotional life confession

Arjun Kapoor will soon star in ‘No Entry 2’ alongside Varun Dhawan

  • By Salima Bhutto

Arjun Kapoor recently dropped a truth bombshell, weeks after making an emotional confession about life.

The 40-year-old actor took to Instagram Story on Wednesday, February 25, and shared a famous quote by Lemony Snicket, a pen name of American author named Daniel Handler.

The quote shared by the Kuttey actor, read, “If we wait until we're ready, we'll be waiting for the rest of our lives.”

Kapoor’s story comes three weeks after he made emotional confession about life on the birth anniversary of his late mother, Mona Shourie Kapoor, who died in 2012 due to multiple organ failure.

In his post, the 2 States performer admitted that life has been "cruel" to him lately, but he will be okay.

According to the Singham Again actor, he has taken the punches before he will take them again and still rise.

Kapoor concluded the post, saying, “We will ride it out together U & I (red heart emoticon) I’ll see u again soon & we will celebrate ur bday together someday… Your loving son. Arjun.”

On the professional front, Arjun Kapoor, who was last seen in 2025’s Mere Husband Ki Biwi, is soon set to star in comedy sequel No Entry 2 alongside Varun Dhawan.

