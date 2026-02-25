News
  By Javeria Ahmed
Katrina Kaif wows fans with her glow in first outing after son Vihaan's birth

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal welcomed their first child, son Vihaan, on November 7, 2025

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Katrina Kaif wows fans with her glow in first outing after son Vihaan’s birth
Katrina Kaif wows fans with her glow in first outing after son Vihaan’s birth

Katrina Kaif made her first public appearance since welcoming son Vihaan, waving to paparazzi and dazzling fans with her radiant glow.

On Tuesday, the Boom starlet was captured by paparazzi for the first time since giving birth to her first born with husband Vicky Kaushal.

Katrina stepped out in the city with celebrity Pilates trainer Yasmin Karachiwala.

For her recent outing, the Tiger 3 starlet opted for a simple black jacket and tied her hair into a ponytail.

From inside her car, she smiled and waved at fans but kept her mask for the cameras.

Shortly after the video went viral on social media, the fans took to the comment section to express their awe.

One comment read, “Even though she is wearing her mask, I can feel that she is genuinely happy.”

Another remarked, “Awww she looks so happy... Look at that skin and the glow. Life tested this girl in so many ways.. Hope she stays happy with everything she ever wanted.”

The third noted, “Omg she looks so beautiful, love the pregnancy glow on her, my goodness, she deserves nothing but happiness.”

To note, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal welcomed their first child, son Vihaan, on November 7, 2025 after four years of their marriage.

They shared the joyous news on Instagram, writing, “Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our baby boy.”

Vicky and Katrina tied the knot in an intimate yet grand wedding ceremony at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan on 9 December 2021.

