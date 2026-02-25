News
  • By Fatima Hassan
News

Lauren Chapin, 'Father Knows Best' star, dies at 80 after long cancer battle

'Father Knows Best' star's demise was confirmed by her son in a heartfelt social media tribute

  • By Fatima Hassan
Lauren Chapin, Father Knows Best star, dies at 80 after long cancer battle
Lauren Chapin, 'Father Knows Best' star, dies at 80 after long cancer battle 

Lauren Chapin has lost a long cancer battle at the age of 80!

The American actor, who played Kathy "Kitten" Anderson in the iconic television series, tragically passed away on Tuesday, February 23.  

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Lauren's death was confirmed by her son, Matthew, with a heart-wrenching statement on social media.

"After a long, hard-fought battle over the past 5 years, the time has come. My mother, Lauren Chapin, passed away from her battle with cancer tonight," Matthew lamented.

He continued expressing his grief after losing his beloved mother, "I'm at a complete loss for words right now. Please keep my sister and family in your thoughts and prayers as we go through this incredibly tough time."

The deceased actress's family has yet to announce the details of her demise. 

For those unaware, Lauren was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer in 2021 and has been on her way to recovery from the chronic illness. 

She was known for her infamous portrayal as a child artist in the superhit television show, Father Knows Best, which premiered in the 1950s. 

Father Knows Best ran for six seasons, from October 1954 through May 1960, with two stints at CBS sandwiched around one at NBC

NewJeans: Min Hee-jin makes shocking offer to HYBE amid court dispute
NewJeans: Min Hee-jin makes shocking offer to HYBE amid court dispute
Chris Hemsworth finally explains real reason behind leaving Hollywood life
Chris Hemsworth finally explains real reason behind leaving Hollywood life
David Beckham's close pal enters Brooklyn, Victoria feud with strong support
David Beckham's close pal enters Brooklyn, Victoria feud with strong support
Sophie Turner celebrates big day with bold move amid struggle with steamy scenes
Sophie Turner celebrates big day with bold move amid struggle with steamy scenes
Selena Gomez gets divorce suggestions after Benny Blanco’s cringe-worthy moment
Selena Gomez gets divorce suggestions after Benny Blanco’s cringe-worthy moment
Leonardo DiCaprio's shockingly sudden exit from BAFTA Dinner revealed
Leonardo DiCaprio's shockingly sudden exit from BAFTA Dinner revealed
Jennifer Garner's honest take on co-parenting with ex Ben Affleck sparks buzz
Jennifer Garner's honest take on co-parenting with ex Ben Affleck sparks buzz
Christina Applegate drops bombshell on health struggles
Christina Applegate drops bombshell on health struggles
'Spider-Man' universe gets fresh start as Sony CEO announces big reboot
'Spider-Man' universe gets fresh start as Sony CEO announces big reboot
Martin Short puts big project on hold after daughter Katherine’s death
Martin Short puts big project on hold after daughter Katherine’s death
David Bowie’s daughter makes unsettling confession about late father: ‘Complicated family’
David Bowie’s daughter makes unsettling confession about late father: ‘Complicated family’
Jamie Lee Curtis breaks silence after ex Robert Carradine's shocking death
Jamie Lee Curtis breaks silence after ex Robert Carradine's shocking death

Popular News

David Beckham's close pal enters Brooklyn, Victoria feud with strong support

David Beckham's close pal enters Brooklyn, Victoria feud with strong support

2 hours ago
NewJeans: Min Hee-jin makes shocking offer to HYBE amid court dispute

NewJeans: Min Hee-jin makes shocking offer to HYBE amid court dispute
45 minutes ago
Apple introduces age-verification tools to meet its compliance obligations

Apple introduces age-verification tools to meet its compliance obligations
56 minutes ago