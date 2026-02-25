Lauren Chapin, 'Father Knows Best' star, dies at 80 after long cancer battle 

Lauren Chapin has lost a long cancer battle at the age of 80!
The American actor, who played Kathy "Kitten" Anderson in the iconic television series, tragically passed away on Tuesday, February 23.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Lauren's death was confirmed by her son, Matthew, with a heart-wrenching statement on social media.
"After a long, hard-fought battle over the past 5 years, the time has come. My mother, Lauren Chapin, passed away from her battle with cancer tonight," Matthew lamented.
He continued expressing his grief after losing his beloved mother, "I'm at a complete loss for words right now. Please keep my sister and family in your thoughts and prayers as we go through this incredibly tough time."
The deceased actress's family has yet to announce the details of her demise.
For those unaware, Lauren was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer in 2021 and has been on her way to recovery from the chronic illness.
She was known for her infamous portrayal as a child artist in the superhit television show, Father Knows Best, which premiered in the 1950s.
Father Knows Best ran for six seasons, from October 1954 through May 1960, with two stints at CBS sandwiched around one at NBC.