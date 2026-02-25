Sophie Turner celebrates big day with bold move amid struggle with steamy scenes

News
  By Salima Bhutto
Sophie Turner recently turned 30 and celebrated her birthday with a bold move amid her own struggle with shooting steamy scenes in newly released movie.

The 30-year-old actress recently shared photos on her Instagram account from her lavish birthday party on Tuesday, February 24, donning bold attire.

The Game of Thrones star, for her big day, donned an ultimate naked dress, consisting of draped rhinestones forming a halter mini dress.

Dubbed the Irina Halter Dress, her shiny mini dress is made by Retrofête and retails for $1,495.

Moreover, the Do Revenge actress paired the dress with crystal earrings, a matching shoulder bag, and silver heels.

She captioned the post. "So this is 30….. I think I like it so far @oliveskyevents @johntaylorfilms @artistically_twisted_london."

Her lavish birthday celebration comes after it was reported that Turner struggled to shoot a steamy scene with her costar Kit Harington for movie, The Dreadful.

A behind-the-scenes video from the gothic horror film’s shooting showed that the pair, who once grew close playing siblings Sansa and Jon Stark for nearly a decade in Games of Thrones, retching the moment their onscreen kiss ended.

In the clip, the crew’s laughter erupted as the stars pretend to be sick, highlighting the awkwardness of their new romantic dynamic, according to NAI News.

Sophie Turner starrer The Dreadful, which also stars Marcia Gay Harden, Laurence O'Fuarain and Jonathan Howard, recently released on February 20.

