  By Salima Bhutto
Leonardo DiCaprio's shockingly sudden exit from BAFTA Dinner revealed

Leonardo DiCaprio was nominated for Best Film Actor in a Leading Role at the 2026 BAFTA Awards for his role in 'One Battle After Another'

Leonardo DiCaprio's shockingly sudden exit from 2026 BAFTA dinner has finally been revealed.

For the unversed, DiCaprio was nominated for Best Film Actor in a Leading Role at the 2026 BAFTA Awards for his role in One Battle After Another.

The 51-year-old actor, as per the Radar Online, left the star-studded ceremony’s post-ceremony dinner within an hour of arrival.

Now, while revealing the reason behind his sudden exit, the sources revealed that it was the dinner room that failed to ignite with star power and a party atmosphere despite the initial presence of A-list nominees and winners.

DiCaprio was not the only high-profile departure from the event as Timothée Chalamet, who was also nominated in the same category for Marty Supreme, was photographed during the starter before leaving quietly after also losing out in the category.

Fellow A-listers Kirsten Dunst Kate Hudson, Emma Stone, and were seen exiting early.

While shedding light on the matter, the industry insider said, “There used to be a real sense of occasion the moment you walked into the room. It was theatrical, immersive – almost cinematic in its own right.”

According to one of the attendees, one can tell the budget had been pulled back.

“This time it felt stripped down and improvised, with artificial greenery and cheap-looking lamps that didn't exactly scream prestige," the source noted. 

