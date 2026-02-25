Selena Gomez gets divorce suggestions after Benny Blanco’s cringe-worthy moment

Selena Gomez was flooded with tongue-in-cheek divorce suggestions from fans after Benny Blanco went viral for a cringe-worthy podcast.
On Tuesday, the music producer debuted his new podcast with his best friend, Lil Dicky, and Lil Dicky’s wife, Kristin Batalucco, called “Friends Keep Secrets.”
During the episode, Blanco was seen lying barefoot on a couch, wearing an orange and white T-shirt and tan pants.
In one shot the camera caught his feet, revealing what looked like dirt on his soles and toes.
On the podcast, he also made a point of farting audibly for the audience.
“Wait, see if you guys could pick this up,” he said as he farted during the podcast.
Soon after the video went viral, some of Gomez’s fans swarmed the comment section to express their disappointment.
”I can’t believe she lets him touch her,” one person wrote under a clip of the podcast.
“LITERALLY WHY would she marry him out of all the men in the world,” another commenter wrote.
While some fans asked the Calm Down singer to divorce Blanco, whom she married in September 2025.
“Selena needs to divorce him and find someone better,” one user wrote, while another comment read, “I have never been more disappointed in Selena than I am right now.”
Notably, this isn’t the first time Blanco sparked reaction on his hygiene habits as in November 2024, he admitted he doesn’t shower every day.