News
  • By Javeria Ahmed
News

Selena Gomez gets divorce suggestions after Benny Blanco’s cringe-worthy moment

Benny Blanco’s podcast antics spark pleas for Selena Gomez to reconsider her marriage

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Selena Gomez gets divorce suggestions after Benny Blanco’s cringe-worthy moment
Selena Gomez gets divorce suggestions after Benny Blanco’s cringe-worthy moment

Selena Gomez was flooded with tongue-in-cheek divorce suggestions from fans after Benny Blanco went viral for a cringe-worthy podcast.

On Tuesday, the music producer debuted his new podcast with his best friend, Lil Dicky, and Lil Dicky’s wife, Kristin Batalucco, called “Friends Keep Secrets.”

During the episode, Blanco was seen lying barefoot on a couch, wearing an orange and white T-shirt and tan pants.

In one shot the camera caught his feet, revealing what looked like dirt on his soles and toes.

On the podcast, he also made a point of farting audibly for the audience.

“Wait, see if you guys could pick this up,” he said as he farted during the podcast.

Soon after the video went viral, some of Gomez’s fans swarmed the comment section to express their disappointment.

”I can’t believe she lets him touch her,” one person wrote under a clip of the podcast.

“LITERALLY WHY would she marry him out of all the men in the world,” another commenter wrote.

While some fans asked the Calm Down singer to divorce Blanco, whom she married in September 2025.

“Selena needs to divorce him and find someone better,” one user wrote, while another comment read, “I have never been more disappointed in Selena than I am right now.”

Notably, this isn’t the first time Blanco sparked reaction on his hygiene habits as in November 2024, he admitted he doesn’t shower every day.

NewJeans: Min Hee-jin makes shocking offer to HYBE amid court dispute
NewJeans: Min Hee-jin makes shocking offer to HYBE amid court dispute
Chris Hemsworth finally explains real reason behind leaving Hollywood life
Chris Hemsworth finally explains real reason behind leaving Hollywood life
David Beckham's close pal enters Brooklyn, Victoria feud with strong support
David Beckham's close pal enters Brooklyn, Victoria feud with strong support
Sophie Turner celebrates big day with bold move amid struggle with steamy scenes
Sophie Turner celebrates big day with bold move amid struggle with steamy scenes
Leonardo DiCaprio's shockingly sudden exit from BAFTA Dinner revealed
Leonardo DiCaprio's shockingly sudden exit from BAFTA Dinner revealed
Lauren Chapin, 'Father Knows Best' star, dies at 80 after long cancer battle
Lauren Chapin, 'Father Knows Best' star, dies at 80 after long cancer battle
Jennifer Garner's honest take on co-parenting with ex Ben Affleck sparks buzz
Jennifer Garner's honest take on co-parenting with ex Ben Affleck sparks buzz
Christina Applegate drops bombshell on health struggles
Christina Applegate drops bombshell on health struggles
'Spider-Man' universe gets fresh start as Sony CEO announces big reboot
'Spider-Man' universe gets fresh start as Sony CEO announces big reboot
Martin Short puts big project on hold after daughter Katherine’s death
Martin Short puts big project on hold after daughter Katherine’s death
David Bowie’s daughter makes unsettling confession about late father: ‘Complicated family’
David Bowie’s daughter makes unsettling confession about late father: ‘Complicated family’
Jamie Lee Curtis breaks silence after ex Robert Carradine's shocking death
Jamie Lee Curtis breaks silence after ex Robert Carradine's shocking death

Popular News

David Beckham's close pal enters Brooklyn, Victoria feud with strong support

David Beckham's close pal enters Brooklyn, Victoria feud with strong support

2 hours ago
NewJeans: Min Hee-jin makes shocking offer to HYBE amid court dispute

NewJeans: Min Hee-jin makes shocking offer to HYBE amid court dispute
46 minutes ago
Apple introduces age-verification tools to meet its compliance obligations

Apple introduces age-verification tools to meet its compliance obligations
57 minutes ago