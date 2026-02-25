News
David Bowie's daughter makes unsettling confession about late father: 'Complicated family'

David Bowie died in 2016 at 69 from liver cancer

David Bowie’s daughter, Lexi Jones recently made an unsettling claim about his father’s death, who passed away in 2016.

The English-American artist, who Bowie welcomed with Somali-American model Iman, got raw about how she was prevented from seeing her father on his deathbed in an Instagram video.

In a 20-minute clip, posted last week, the 24-year-old singer claimed that her struggle with drugs and alcohol began in 2014 in the wake of her late dad’s cancer diagnosis.

The daughter of Bowie, “I wasn't experimenting. I was escaping—escaping from my complicated mind, my complicated family, my complicated school. When the party ended for everybody else, I kept going and I drank and got high alone.”

She then revealed that once her substance abuse got out of control, she was eventually taken from her family home and sent to a wilderness therapy program.

According to her, she completed a 91-day stay and later spent 13 months at a residential treatment center in Utah.

The musician then claimed that the boarding school was where she learned of her father’s death in January 2016.

"Yeah, the whole family was there. Except for me," said Jones, noting that she still had the luxury of being in contact with father prior to his passing.

Lexi Jones, whose real name is Alexandria Zahra Jones, shared, “I had the luxury of speaking to him two days before, on his birthday.

In the end, the legendary artist’s daughter, said, “I told him I loved him, and he said it back. And we both knew.”

It’s worth mentioning here that the iconic English died in 2016 at the age of 69 due to liver cancer.

