Christian Bale finally takes on major role in long-delayed 'Heat 2'

Christian Bale is set to star in the long-anticipated sequel to Heat, marking a major new chapter in the crime saga as Heat 2 finally moves forward.
In addition to Leonardo DiCaprio, Heat 2 is set to feature a former Batman actor making the star-studded cast.
More than 30 years after the original film, the sequel may not bring back Al Pacino and Robert De Niro, but it promises a strong new cast to carry the franchise forward.
While conversing with Jake Hamilton, Bale revealed that he is set to be "back in Chicago soon for HEAT 2," the long-awaited sequel to the classic crime thriller.
Previously, it was reported that The Prestige star was eyed for the film, but now he himself has finally disclosed his involvement and his exact role remains under wraps.
Notably, DiCaprio and Bale are widely speculated to portray younger versions of Chris Shiherlis and Lt. Vincent Hanna, roles originally played by Val Kilmer and Pacino, respectively.
As the One Battle After Another star and The Dark Knight actor lock in their roles for Heat 2, other casting rumors remain unconfirmed, including reports that Emmy winner Stephen Graham is in talks to play Neil McCauley.
On the other hand, Bradley Cooper, Adam Driver, and Austin Butler’s names have long circulated for Heat 2, but none have been confirmed yet.
To note, It's unclear when exactly Heat 2 is scheduled to release in theaters,