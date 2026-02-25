Pedro Pascal, Rafael Olarra comfirm 'complex' romance in PDA packed LA date? 

Pedro Pascal and Rafael Olarra have seemingly confirmed their “complex” relationship in a new PDA-filled date night.
The new couple, who recently sparked romance speculation with their new romance, was spotted getting affectionate on Monday, February 23, in Los Angeles.
Pedro and Rafael's budding romance is now exploring cities as the two were previously pictured enjoying Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi's new film, Wuthering Heights, in New York City, on Valentine's Day.
At the time, they sparked the romance rumors while strolling on the streets, but now the equation has changed as they have now emerged as a romantic duo.
While walking through LA's streets, the Game of Thrones actor and the Argentinian creative director could not keep their hands off each other during the stroll.
The pair wrapped their arms around each other's waists while walking together.
At one point, Pedro rested his mouth and chin on Rafael's shoulder in what appeared to be a kiss.
Their displays of affection mark the latest chapter in a budding relationship as they have openly shown love to each other.
It is pertinent to mention that Pedro Pascal, who has previously been linked with Jennifer Aniston, has yet to confirm his new whirlwind romance with Rafael Olarra.