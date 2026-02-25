Sanjay Leela Bhansali suffers heart attack? Here’s what we know

News
  By Salima Bhutto
Speculations around Sanjay Leela Bhansali suffering from a heart attack, has finally been addressed by his official team.

Bhansali's team turned down the rumours and clarified that the reports are completely false, ETV Bharat.

Speaking about it, the team confirmed that the filmmaker did not suffer any heart attack and was not hospitalised for any serious health condition.

Bhansali's team also informed that the popular filmmaker was reportedly busy working on Love & War when the speculation surfaced and also urged media outlets and the public not to circulate unverified news.

The new comes few hours after the post by Mamaraazzi went viral, claiming that Bhansali was allegedly rushed to a hospital in Mumbai after suffering a heart attack on his 63rd birthday.

The report suggested that what was meant to be a celebratory occasion quickly turned into a moment of concern.

The incident was said to have taken place on February 25, a date typically marked by warm birthday wishes from colleagues, and collaborators.

The rumour spread rapidly online, causing worry among fans and members of the film fraternity.

On the professional front, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is reportedly busy working on his upcoming movie Love & War.

The highly anticipated romantic drama stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal and is expected to release in late 2026 or early 2027.

