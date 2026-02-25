News
  • By Bushra Saleem
News

Lewis Hamilton reveals big 'challenge' amid Kim Kardashian romance: 'Still no limits'

Lewis Hamilton launches romance with Kim Kardashian at the 2026 Super Bowl showdown

  • By Bushra Saleem
Lewis Hamilton reveals big challenge amid Kim Kardashian romance: Still no limits
Lewis Hamilton reveals big 'challenge' amid Kim Kardashian romance: 'Still no limits'

Lewis Hamilton has opened about the “challenges” and “fun” he discovered this year amid Kim Kardashian romance.

Days after launching romance with TV personality the Formula One driver went back to his normal and arrived in Bahrain for 2026 F1 pre-seaoson testing.

After driving his new Ferrari revealed the insights into this year's new-look F1 cars as he leaves behind the "challenge" he encountered in his debut year with Ferrari last season.

For the first time in his 19-season career, Hamilton failed to finish on the podium in a grand prix, with the only highlight being a sprint race victory at the second event of the year in China, Racing365 reorted. 

The seven-time world champion told media, “It's definitely been a challenge. One that I've enjoyed for the most part. Having had a year now with the team, everything's much more settled, the ins and outs of the working relationships, so I'm really, really excited about this season.”

“There are still so many elements that are completely under our control. It's just different and new, and I find it quite fun. The cars are more fun to drive, to be honest. They're easier to correct, and so you can have snaps and keep it on track, whereas the previous year's cars were just a bit too on edge," he added.

One reason for Hamilton's growing optimism is the fact he has left behind the ground-effect era of cars, which never suited his style of driving.

The changes made to the new cars, despite the initial frustration with the battery management, have put a smile back on his face.

Ronaldo’s shocking multi-million alimony deal with Georgina Rodríguez revealed
Ronaldo’s shocking multi-million alimony deal with Georgina Rodríguez revealed
USA men's hockey team receives special honor from Trump after women's team snub
USA men's hockey team receives special honor from Trump after women's team snub
Kansas City Chiefs ‘prepare’ for Travis Kelce retirement after discussion
Kansas City Chiefs ‘prepare’ for Travis Kelce retirement after discussion
US women’s hockey team rejects Trump invite after winning Olympic gold
US women’s hockey team rejects Trump invite after winning Olympic gold
Arc Raiders’ Shrouded Sky update: Here’s everything you need to know
Arc Raiders’ Shrouded Sky update: Here’s everything you need to know
Ronaldo praises Lindsey Vonn's strength after horrific Olympic injury
Ronaldo praises Lindsey Vonn's strength after horrific Olympic injury
David Beckham takes subtle swipe at Brooklyn in new post with Harper
David Beckham takes subtle swipe at Brooklyn in new post with Harper
Lindsey Vonn shares health update after nearly losing leg in Olympic crash
Lindsey Vonn shares health update after nearly losing leg in Olympic crash
Felix Auger-Aliassime faces Zhizhen Zhang in Dubai first round today
Felix Auger-Aliassime faces Zhizhen Zhang in Dubai first round today
Mexican Open denies cancellation rumors after ‘El Mencho’ killing
Mexican Open denies cancellation rumors after ‘El Mencho’ killing
Mexico’s 2026 World Cup matches in jeopardy amid nationwide cartel violence
Mexico’s 2026 World Cup matches in jeopardy amid nationwide cartel violence
Tom Brady drops big hint about his daughter's future
Tom Brady drops big hint about his daughter's future

Popular News

David Beckham's close pal enters Brooklyn, Victoria feud with strong support

David Beckham's close pal enters Brooklyn, Victoria feud with strong support

2 hours ago
NewJeans: Min Hee-jin makes shocking offer to HYBE amid court dispute

NewJeans: Min Hee-jin makes shocking offer to HYBE amid court dispute
46 minutes ago
Apple introduces age-verification tools to meet its compliance obligations

Apple introduces age-verification tools to meet its compliance obligations
57 minutes ago