Lewis Hamilton reveals big 'challenge' amid Kim Kardashian romance: 'Still no limits'

Lewis Hamilton has opened about the “challenges” and “fun” he discovered this year amid Kim Kardashian romance.
Days after launching romance with TV personality the Formula One driver went back to his normal and arrived in Bahrain for 2026 F1 pre-seaoson testing.
After driving his new Ferrari revealed the insights into this year's new-look F1 cars as he leaves behind the "challenge" he encountered in his debut year with Ferrari last season.
For the first time in his 19-season career, Hamilton failed to finish on the podium in a grand prix, with the only highlight being a sprint race victory at the second event of the year in China, Racing365 reorted.
The seven-time world champion told media, “It's definitely been a challenge. One that I've enjoyed for the most part. Having had a year now with the team, everything's much more settled, the ins and outs of the working relationships, so I'm really, really excited about this season.”
“There are still so many elements that are completely under our control. It's just different and new, and I find it quite fun. The cars are more fun to drive, to be honest. They're easier to correct, and so you can have snaps and keep it on track, whereas the previous year's cars were just a bit too on edge," he added.
One reason for Hamilton's growing optimism is the fact he has left behind the ground-effect era of cars, which never suited his style of driving.
The changes made to the new cars, despite the initial frustration with the battery management, have put a smile back on his face.