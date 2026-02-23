Tom Brady drops big hint about his daughter's future 

Tom Brady has sparked fresh buzz after seemingly revealing a big hint about his daughter's future.
Taking to his Instagram Stories on Sunday, February 23, the former NFL quarterback, who attended the 2026 Winter Olympics with his kids, shared a photo of his daughter, Vivian with a 3-word message which read, "Future summer Olympian."
In a separate Instagram Story, Brady hailed USA hockey legends after their remarkable victory over Canada.
The 48-years-old shared a photo of himself standing between overtime goal-scoring hero Jack Hughes and his brother Quinn and wrote, "Legends."
Brady has previously shared several social media posts highlighting Vivian's growing interest in sports and adventure.
In June 2025, he shared an Instagram Story from a summer trip where he affectionately called her his "favourite co-pilot"
The seven-time Super Bowl champion also took her to the 2024 Paris Olympics to experience top-level competition in person.
In a 2019 interview with Good Morning America, Brady said he was "trying to get her involved in some things ... I'm trying to get her into hockey."
Vivian, on the other hand is already active in sports, having played school volleyball and enjoying activities like swimming, soccer and horseback riding.