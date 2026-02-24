US women’s hockey team rejects Trump invite after winning Olympic gold 

News
The women’s ice hockey team of the United States has declined an invitation to President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address.

According to Al Jazeera, the US media reported, that the team rejected the invite after Trump joked he would be “impeached” if he did not ask them to attend.

NBC cited a statement from the women’s team on Monday, saying players would be “unable to participate” in the State of the Union address.

“We are sincerely grateful for the invitation extended to our gold medal-winning US Women’s Hockey Team and deeply appreciate the recognition of their extraordinary achievement. Due to the timing and previously scheduled academic and professional commitments following the Games, the athletes are unable to participate,” the statement said.

Both Republicans and Democrats traditionally bring guests to watch the president’s annual address to Congress, and Trump invited the US men’s ice hockey team after they won Olympic gold on Sunday.

Team USA’s women’s team won gold for the first time since 2018 when they beat the Canadians 2-1 on Thursday.

In a video shared online, Trump can be heard on speakerphone in a call with the men’s team, inviting them to the address before saying, “We’re gonna have to bring the women’s team, you do know that”, to which the players laugh. I do believe I would probably be impeached, OK?”

It is not clear if the men’s team have formally accepted Trump’s invitation, but they can be heard cheering and saying, “We’re in.”

