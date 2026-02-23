News
  • By Bushra Saleem
News

Mexican Open denies cancellation rumors after ‘El Mencho’ killing

Acapulco ATP 500 issues schedule update after cartel‑related violence hits Mexico

  • By Bushra Saleem
Mexican Open denies cancellation rumors after ‘El Mencho’ killing
Mexican Open denies cancellation rumors after ‘El Mencho’ killing

Mexican Open organisers say the tournament will go ahead despite violence following the death of the country's most wanted drug baron.

According to BBC, Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, better known as "El Mencho", died in custody on Sunday shortly after being captured by Mexican special forces.

He was seriously injured in clashes between his supporters and the army in the central-western state of Jalisco on Sunday.

The Mexican Open starts on Monday in Acapulco, which is in Guerrero - one of five Mexican states where the US government has warned its citizens to shelter because of the violence.

Britain's Cameron Norrie is due to play Spaniard Rafael Jodar in the first round on Monday.

Members of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), one of the most powerful and feared criminal organisations in Mexico, have torched businesses and erected burning blockades since El Mencho's death.

The Mexican Open issued a statement saying "the supposed cancellation of the event due to security issues in Jalisco is false. The event continues as scheduled and tournament operations are proceeding normally.”

"We remain in coordination and constant communication with federal, state, and municipal authorities, under the established security protocols," it added.

Britons Katie Boulter and Heather Watson are due to compete in the Merida Open in Mexico this week.

The event takes place in the state of Yucatan, which does not appear to have been significantly affected by the violence.

Boulter plays Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia on Monday and Watson faces Spaniard Jessica Bouzas Maneiro on Tuesday.

Reuters reported that a men's football match between Queretaro and FC Juarez and a women's game involving Chivas and America have been postponed indefinitely.

It also said a match between Necaxa and Queretaro in Aguascalientes was postponed when players fled the pitch after hearing loud noises outside Estadio Victoria. The match resumed later.

Felix Auger-Aliassime faces Zhizhen Zhang in Dubai first round today
Felix Auger-Aliassime faces Zhizhen Zhang in Dubai first round today
Mexico’s 2026 World Cup matches in jeopardy amid nationwide cartel violence
Mexico’s 2026 World Cup matches in jeopardy amid nationwide cartel violence
Tom Brady drops big hint about his daughter's future
Tom Brady drops big hint about his daughter's future
Cristiano Ronaldo's surprising Ramadan routine revealed by ex-Al-Nassr star
Cristiano Ronaldo's surprising Ramadan routine revealed by ex-Al-Nassr star
Kara Braxton, former WNBA All-Star dies at 43
Kara Braxton, former WNBA All-Star dies at 43
Ronaldo reveals future plans in Saudi Arabia after Al Nassr strike drama
Ronaldo reveals future plans in Saudi Arabia after Al Nassr strike drama
2026 Winter Olympics: USA stuns Canada to end 46‑year hockey gold wait
2026 Winter Olympics: USA stuns Canada to end 46‑year hockey gold wait
Microsoft Gaming CEO exits, new official promises 'Return to Xbox'
Microsoft Gaming CEO exits, new official promises 'Return to Xbox'
Devon Toews related to Jonathan Toews? Here’s everything you need to know
Devon Toews related to Jonathan Toews? Here’s everything you need to know
2026 Winter Olympics: US vs Canada hockey start time, predictions
2026 Winter Olympics: US vs Canada hockey start time, predictions
Lewis Hamilton makes big reveal amid Kim Kardashian romance buzz: 'stick with me'
Lewis Hamilton makes big reveal amid Kim Kardashian romance buzz: 'stick with me'
Cristiano Ronaldo hits historic milestone with powerful message: 'back where belong'
Cristiano Ronaldo hits historic milestone with powerful message: 'back where belong'

Popular News

Felix Auger-Aliassime faces Zhizhen Zhang in Dubai first round today

Felix Auger-Aliassime faces Zhizhen Zhang in Dubai first round today
an hour ago
Kash Patel breaks silence after viral celebration video with ice hockey team

Kash Patel breaks silence after viral celebration video with ice hockey team
6 hours ago
Prince William shares personal message after Andrew photo hanged in Louvre

Prince William shares personal message after Andrew photo hanged in Louvre
7 hours ago