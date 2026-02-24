David Beckham takes subtle swipe at Brooklyn in new post with Harper

News
  • By Bushra Saleem
  • By Bushra Saleem
David Beckham took subtle jibe at son Brooklyn Beckham in new heartwarming post with daughter Harper Beckham.

Taking to Instagram, the Inter Miami co-owner shared some wholesome moments with daughter amid ongoing family feud.

Beckham enjoyed a wintry getaway with his youngest child, at the Courchevel ski resort in France over the school break in a bid to spend quality time with his kids.

The former English footballer also indirectly addressed Brooklyn allegations about him in the caption as he wrote, “Creating memories with the kids either together or one on one has always been been important to me.”

“So this week Me and Harper created a few more memories. Love you pretty lady, @harperbeckham,” he added.


The footballer shared several snaps from his vacation with Harper, including shots of her taking to the slopes like a pro and photos of the pair dining together inside the ski resort.

