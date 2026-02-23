News
Mexico’s 2026 World Cup matches in jeopardy amid nationwide cartel violence

  • By Bushra Saleem
The World Cup is facing fresh turmoil after cartel violence erupted in Mexico, prompting the Canadian government to urge people not to visit its co-host for the soccer showpiece.

Millions of fans from around the world will descend on the US, Mexico and Canada for this summer's tournament, Daily Mail reported.

Mexico is slated to host 13 games across three cities, Guadalajara, Mexico City and Monterrey - including the curtain raiser in Mexico City on June 11.

But just months out from the tournament, chaos broke out on Sunday after notorious drug lord Nemesio 'El Mencho' Oseguera Cervantes was killed.

The Mexican Army entered the town of Tapalpa and took out 'El Mencho,' high-ranking officials told local publications.

Oseguera Cervantes was the head of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), one of Mexico's most powerful drug cartels that plays a key role in trafficking methamphetamine and fentanyl to the US.

Death of the most-wanted cartel leader has sparked violent retaliation and, amid the chaos, Global Affairs Canada has urged people to 'avoid non-essential travel' to dozens of areas in Mexico 'due to high levels of violence and organized crime.'

The US State Department, meanwhile, has told Americans to shelter in place, with some tourists reportedly trapped after heading south of the border.

It has been reported that in the states of Jalisco, Guerrero and Michoacan, there have been explosions and shootouts between the cartels and security forces.

