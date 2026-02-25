Kansas City Chiefs ‘prepare’ for Travis Kelce retirement after discussion

Kansas City Chiefs has revealed that they are “prepared” for Travis Kelce retirement as his contract expiry looms.
Chiefs said they have had "positive" discussions with Travis Kelce over his future but are "prepared" if the 37-year-old decides to retire, BBC reported.
The American has pondered retirement in each of the past two off-seasons, before eventually committing to new short-term deals with the Chiefs.
But three-time Super Bowl winner Kelce and his Chiefs team-mates had a campaign to forget last time out as they failed to qualify for the post-season.
It has left Kelce mulling his future in the sport, but Chiefs general manager Brett Veach says the franchise are ready.
Veach said, "We've kind of prepared for either scenario. We're trying to position ourselves that either way. We have a plan moving forward."
“Travis is the best - he's an icon and hopefully he comes back. He's accomplished everything. He's about to go get married and has a lot going on. We'll continue to have positive dialogue and see what it ends," he added.
Kelce, who has spent 13 seasons in the NFL, signed a new one-year deal with the Chiefs after their 2025 defeat by the Philadelphia Eagles in his fifth Super Bowl appearance.
He had 851 yards and five touchdowns last term, but his 76 receptions was his lowest total since 2015.
Kelce is reportedly set to marry the American popstar Taylor Swift, to whom he is engaged, later this year.