News
  • By Bushra Saleem
News

Kansas City Chiefs ‘prepare’ for Travis Kelce retirement after discussion

Travis Kelce discusses future NFL plans with the Kansas City Chiefs amid retirement rumours

  • By Bushra Saleem
Kansas City Chiefs ‘prepare’ for Travis Kelce retirement after discussion
Kansas City Chiefs ‘prepare’ for Travis Kelce retirement after discussion

Kansas City Chiefs has revealed that they are “prepared” for Travis Kelce retirement as his contract expiry looms.

Chiefs said they have had "positive" discussions with Travis Kelce over his future but are "prepared" if the 37-year-old decides to retire, BBC reported.

The American has pondered retirement in each of the past two off-seasons, before eventually committing to new short-term deals with the Chiefs.

But three-time Super Bowl winner Kelce and his Chiefs team-mates had a campaign to forget last time out as they failed to qualify for the post-season.

It has left Kelce mulling his future in the sport, but Chiefs general manager Brett Veach says the franchise are ready.

Veach said, "We've kind of prepared for either scenario. We're trying to position ourselves that either way. We have a plan moving forward."

“Travis is the best - he's an icon and hopefully he comes back. He's accomplished everything. He's about to go get married and has a lot going on. We'll continue to have positive dialogue and see what it ends," he added.

Kelce, who has spent 13 seasons in the NFL, signed a new one-year deal with the Chiefs after their 2025 defeat by the Philadelphia Eagles in his fifth Super Bowl appearance.

He had 851 yards and five touchdowns last term, but his 76 receptions was his lowest total since 2015.

Kelce is reportedly set to marry the American popstar Taylor Swift, to whom he is engaged, later this year.

US women’s hockey team rejects Trump invite after winning Olympic gold
US women’s hockey team rejects Trump invite after winning Olympic gold
Arc Raiders’ Shrouded Sky update: Here’s everything you need to know
Arc Raiders’ Shrouded Sky update: Here’s everything you need to know
Ronaldo praises Lindsey Vonn's strength after horrific Olympic injury
Ronaldo praises Lindsey Vonn's strength after horrific Olympic injury
David Beckham takes subtle swipe at Brooklyn in new post with Harper
David Beckham takes subtle swipe at Brooklyn in new post with Harper
Lindsey Vonn shares health update after nearly losing leg in Olympic crash
Lindsey Vonn shares health update after nearly losing leg in Olympic crash
Felix Auger-Aliassime faces Zhizhen Zhang in Dubai first round today
Felix Auger-Aliassime faces Zhizhen Zhang in Dubai first round today
Mexican Open denies cancellation rumors after ‘El Mencho’ killing
Mexican Open denies cancellation rumors after ‘El Mencho’ killing
Mexico’s 2026 World Cup matches in jeopardy amid nationwide cartel violence
Mexico’s 2026 World Cup matches in jeopardy amid nationwide cartel violence
Tom Brady drops big hint about his daughter's future
Tom Brady drops big hint about his daughter's future
Cristiano Ronaldo's surprising Ramadan routine revealed by ex-Al-Nassr star
Cristiano Ronaldo's surprising Ramadan routine revealed by ex-Al-Nassr star
Kara Braxton, former WNBA All-Star dies at 43
Kara Braxton, former WNBA All-Star dies at 43
Ronaldo reveals future plans in Saudi Arabia after Al Nassr strike drama
Ronaldo reveals future plans in Saudi Arabia after Al Nassr strike drama

Popular News

'Pride and Prejudice' teaser: Netflix reveals Elizabeth, Mr Darcy first look

'Pride and Prejudice' teaser: Netflix reveals Elizabeth, Mr Darcy first look
11 hours ago
Prince William needs Harry support to save reign: 'running out of allies'

Prince William needs Harry support to save reign: 'running out of allies'
17 hours ago
Is muscle strengthening linked to longevity among older women?

Is muscle strengthening linked to longevity among older women?
13 hours ago