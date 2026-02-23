Cristiano Ronaldo's surprising Ramadan routine revealed by ex-Al-Nassr star

There have been numerous rumours that Ronaldo has been fasting during Ramadan despite not being Muslim.
Ronaldo, currently in Saudi Arabia with Al-Nassr has extended his contract with the club which will kept him playing there until 2027.
As Muslims around the world observe Ramadan, former Al-Nassr player Shaye Sharahili revealed that Ronaldo fasted during the first two days of the holy month.
“Last year, Cristiano Ronaldo tried fasting with the Muslim players of Al Nassr during Ramadan. He fasted for two days to experience what Muslims feel during the fast,” Sharahili said as per Tribuna.
According to Sharahili, fasting during Ramadan is generally easy for Arab players because they are used to it every year.
However, foreign players might find it challenging at first, as they are not used to fasting or the challenges in daily routines that Ramadan brings in Arab countries.
As a result, foreign players often need extra time to adapt, especially during their first Ramadan in the region.
Sharahili further stressed that Ronaldo's fasting was personal experiment and was not a permanent commitment.
Not only this, Ronaldo has done several similar things since joining Al-Nassr, such as being seen praying on the field and reciting something which led many people believe that he might convert to a new religion soon.