Chris Hemsworth finally explains real reason behind leaving Hollywood life

  By Javeria Ahmed
  • By Javeria Ahmed
Chris Hemsworth revealed that leaving Los Angeles and moving back to Australia was the “greatest decision” he’s ever made.

While conversing at Smartless podcast, which is hosted by Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett, the Thor star shared his "greatest decision" that he quit his life in Los Angeles for good in favor of moving his family to a farm in his native Australia.

"It was right around the time my boys were born, and it was just ... we kind of were set up in L.A. and not enjoying it, you know? Like nothing was shooting there. We were filming kind of everywhere else," he explained.

Hemsworth went on to say, "And then … you'd come home and paparazzi and all the sort of the trappings of, you know, living in that space."

The Extraction star and his wife Elsa Pataky along with their three children shifted to Australia onto a "big farm," providing a spacious environment for their kids.

"You know, when you come back from work, you wanna go on a holiday? Like coming home for me is – it feels like a holiday. We have big farm and horses and motorbikes and surf," Hemsworth explained.

He also shared that his brothers, Liam Hemsworth and Luke Hemsworth, also grew up about 20 minutes outside of Melbourne.

Recalling that the endless adventures he had with his brothers sparked his interest in acting.

To note, Hemsworth and Pataky met in 2010 and married that same year, just three months after making their relationship official.

