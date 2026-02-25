Ronaldo’s shocking multi-million alimony deal with Georgina Rodríguez revealed

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez whopping million-euro alimony deal has been revealed after their engagement.
According to Marca, the football world stopped for a moment when Ronaldo and his partner, Rodriguez, announced that they are going to get married.The couple have been together for almost 10 years and have a family of five children.
The announcement was made by the influencer on social media and generated all the joy of CR7's fans and a couple who are always in the spotlight and have learned to live with fame day by day.
The couple is so media-savvy that all the details of the relationship come to light and after the news that they are going to get married, new information quickly emerged about the agreement that Cristiano and Georgina have in case the couple had to divorce.
The Portuguese magazine TV GUIA reported, there is a prenuptial agreement which states that if the couple were to separate, Georgina Rodriguez would receive a lifetime pension of more than $114,000 a month.
This agreement, allegedly signed after the birth of their first daughter together, Alana Martina, would also grant the model ownership of Ronaldo's mansion in the exclusive La Finca district of Madrid, a residence valued at more than $5.64 million.
The agreement, as per the Portuguese media outlet, seeks to give stability to both Georgina and her children.
Despite the fact that the couple is well established, neither wants to leave things to chance and the most important thing is that, whatever happens, their children can live in peace and never lack anything.