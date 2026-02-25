News
  • By Sidra Khan
News

'Young Sherlock' actor Hero Fiennes reveals rare advice he got from Henry Cavill

Hero Fiennes Tiffin opens up about the priceless advice from 'Enola Holmes' star Henry Cavill

  • By Sidra Khan
Young Sherlock actor Hero Fiennes reveals rare advice he got from Henry Cavill
'Young Sherlock' actor Hero Fiennes reveals rare advice he got from Henry Cavill

Hero Fiennes Tiffin has opened up about a priceless piece of advice he received from his former costar Henry Cavill.

At the world premiere of filmmaker Guy Ritchie's upcoming mystery TV series Young Sherlock on Tuesday, February 24, at Queen Elizabeth Hall in London, England, Tiffin spent a few moments interacting with media, where he made a major revelation.

While speaking to Deadline, the 28-year-old English actor and film producer revealed that he received a game-changing advice from Enola Holmes star Henry Cavill that he remembers till date.

"I spoke to Henry Cavill, actually, and specifically because he’s worked with Guy a number of times and we worked together on a film called The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare,” he began.

Revealing the advice, Tiffin continued, “I had a slightly smaller role, and he gave me some good advice, which is, ‘A man who worries before it’s necessary, worries more than necessary.’ This is easier said than done. But, I did reach out to him before we started filming.”

For those unversed, Hero Fiennes Tiffin and Henry Cavill have worked together in 2024 film The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare.

Young Sherlock plot:

According to IMDb, Young Sherlock is about "a disgraced, young Sherlock Holmes finds himself wrapped up in a murder case that threatens his liberty. His first ever case unravels a globe-trotting conspiracy, culminating in an explosive showdown that changes his life forever."

Young Sherlock release date:

Young Sherlock is slated to premiere on March 4, 2026, on Amazon Prime Video.

NewJeans: Min Hee-jin makes shocking offer to HYBE amid court dispute
NewJeans: Min Hee-jin makes shocking offer to HYBE amid court dispute
Chris Hemsworth finally explains real reason behind leaving Hollywood life
Chris Hemsworth finally explains real reason behind leaving Hollywood life
David Beckham's close pal enters Brooklyn, Victoria feud with strong support
David Beckham's close pal enters Brooklyn, Victoria feud with strong support
Sophie Turner celebrates big day with bold move amid struggle with steamy scenes
Sophie Turner celebrates big day with bold move amid struggle with steamy scenes
Selena Gomez gets divorce suggestions after Benny Blanco’s cringe-worthy moment
Selena Gomez gets divorce suggestions after Benny Blanco’s cringe-worthy moment
Leonardo DiCaprio's shockingly sudden exit from BAFTA Dinner revealed
Leonardo DiCaprio's shockingly sudden exit from BAFTA Dinner revealed
Lauren Chapin, 'Father Knows Best' star, dies at 80 after long cancer battle
Lauren Chapin, 'Father Knows Best' star, dies at 80 after long cancer battle
Jennifer Garner's honest take on co-parenting with ex Ben Affleck sparks buzz
Jennifer Garner's honest take on co-parenting with ex Ben Affleck sparks buzz
Christina Applegate drops bombshell on health struggles
Christina Applegate drops bombshell on health struggles
'Spider-Man' universe gets fresh start as Sony CEO announces big reboot
'Spider-Man' universe gets fresh start as Sony CEO announces big reboot
Martin Short puts big project on hold after daughter Katherine’s death
Martin Short puts big project on hold after daughter Katherine’s death
David Bowie’s daughter makes unsettling confession about late father: ‘Complicated family’
David Bowie’s daughter makes unsettling confession about late father: ‘Complicated family’

Popular News

David Beckham's close pal enters Brooklyn, Victoria feud with strong support

David Beckham's close pal enters Brooklyn, Victoria feud with strong support

2 hours ago
NewJeans: Min Hee-jin makes shocking offer to HYBE amid court dispute

NewJeans: Min Hee-jin makes shocking offer to HYBE amid court dispute
47 minutes ago
Apple introduces age-verification tools to meet its compliance obligations

Apple introduces age-verification tools to meet its compliance obligations
58 minutes ago