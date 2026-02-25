'Young Sherlock' actor Hero Fiennes reveals rare advice he got from Henry Cavill

Hero Fiennes Tiffin has opened up about a priceless piece of advice he received from his former costar Henry Cavill.
At the world premiere of filmmaker Guy Ritchie's upcoming mystery TV series Young Sherlock on Tuesday, February 24, at Queen Elizabeth Hall in London, England, Tiffin spent a few moments interacting with media, where he made a major revelation.
While speaking to Deadline, the 28-year-old English actor and film producer revealed that he received a game-changing advice from Enola Holmes star Henry Cavill that he remembers till date.
"I spoke to Henry Cavill, actually, and specifically because he’s worked with Guy a number of times and we worked together on a film called The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare,” he began.
Revealing the advice, Tiffin continued, “I had a slightly smaller role, and he gave me some good advice, which is, ‘A man who worries before it’s necessary, worries more than necessary.’ This is easier said than done. But, I did reach out to him before we started filming.”
For those unversed, Hero Fiennes Tiffin and Henry Cavill have worked together in 2024 film The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare.
Young Sherlock plot:
According to IMDb, Young Sherlock is about "a disgraced, young Sherlock Holmes finds himself wrapped up in a murder case that threatens his liberty. His first ever case unravels a globe-trotting conspiracy, culminating in an explosive showdown that changes his life forever."
Young Sherlock release date:
Young Sherlock is slated to premiere on March 4, 2026, on Amazon Prime Video.