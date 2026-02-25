News
  • By Hania Jamil
News

Olivia Rodrigo to collab with KATSEYE on her third album? Fans spot key clue

The 'so american' singer's third album gets an exciting update, as fans eagerly await Olivia Rodrigo's new music

  • By Hania Jamil
Olivia Rodrigo to collab with KATSEYE on her third album? Fans spot key clue
Olivia Rodrigo to collab with KATSEYE on her third album? Fans spot key clue

Olivia Rodrigo is gearing up for her third album, and it might be coming sooner than fans think with a possible collaboration with the hit girl group KATSEYE.

The drivers license hitmaker's record producer and songwriter Dan Nigro has shared an exciting update about her upcoming album, which has been nicknamed "OR3" by the fandom.

Turning to his Instagram account to share a click of him with Olivia, where the 23-year-old had a serious expression while the former As Tall as Lions frontman was half-lying, seemingly due to exhaustion.

He captioned the relaxed and causal snap with, "Finishing records..."


The stranger singer made fun of their tired expression in the comment section, as she wrote, "the palpable stress in this photo hahahha."

Why fans think Olivia Rodrigo is collaborating with KATSEYE?

In the comments of the social media post, eagle-eyed fans spotted a KATSEYE album, SIS (Soft Is Strong) on the table, prompting speculation of a possible collab between the global girl group and the pop star.

"Hinting at katseye x Olivia???" one fan noted in the comment section.

Another user noted, "THE KATSEYE ALBUM ON THE TABLE GUYS, COLLAB."

Olivia Rodrigo kicked off working on her third album after she wrapped up the Guts World Tour in July last year.

Her first album, Sour, was dropped in 2021, while Guts came out two years later in 2023.

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau expecting twins? Insider spills truth
Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau expecting twins? Insider spills truth
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame unveils 2026 nomination: Shakira, Mariah Carey lead list
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame unveils 2026 nomination: Shakira, Mariah Carey lead list
Cardi B, Stefon Diggs break up: Shocking reason behind split unveiled
Cardi B, Stefon Diggs break up: Shocking reason behind split unveiled
BAFTA issues bombshell letter after John Davidson's racial slur outburst
BAFTA issues bombshell letter after John Davidson's racial slur outburst
'Young Sherlock' actor Hero Fiennes reveals rare advice he got from Henry Cavill
'Young Sherlock' actor Hero Fiennes reveals rare advice he got from Henry Cavill
NewJeans: Min Hee-jin makes shocking offer to HYBE amid court dispute
NewJeans: Min Hee-jin makes shocking offer to HYBE amid court dispute
Chris Hemsworth finally explains real reason behind leaving Hollywood life
Chris Hemsworth finally explains real reason behind leaving Hollywood life
David Beckham's close pal enters Brooklyn, Victoria feud with strong support
David Beckham's close pal enters Brooklyn, Victoria feud with strong support
Sophie Turner celebrates big day with bold move amid struggle with steamy scenes
Sophie Turner celebrates big day with bold move amid struggle with steamy scenes
Selena Gomez gets divorce suggestions after Benny Blanco’s cringe-worthy moment
Selena Gomez gets divorce suggestions after Benny Blanco’s cringe-worthy moment
Leonardo DiCaprio's shockingly sudden exit from BAFTA Dinner revealed
Leonardo DiCaprio's shockingly sudden exit from BAFTA Dinner revealed
Lauren Chapin, 'Father Knows Best' star, dies at 80 after long cancer battle
Lauren Chapin, 'Father Knows Best' star, dies at 80 after long cancer battle

Popular News

King rushes to hospital for 'undisclosed infection', Palace announces in official statement

King rushes to hospital for 'undisclosed infection', Palace announces in official statement
36 minutes ago
Instagram TV app now available on Google TV devices

Instagram TV app now available on Google TV devices
an hour ago
Elon Musk's serious accusation against female president sparks legal threat

Elon Musk's serious accusation against female president sparks legal threat
3 hours ago