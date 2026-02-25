Olivia Rodrigo to collab with KATSEYE on her third album? Fans spot key clue

Olivia Rodrigo is gearing up for her third album, and it might be coming sooner than fans think with a possible collaboration with the hit girl group KATSEYE.
The drivers license hitmaker's record producer and songwriter Dan Nigro has shared an exciting update about her upcoming album, which has been nicknamed "OR3" by the fandom.
Turning to his Instagram account to share a click of him with Olivia, where the 23-year-old had a serious expression while the former As Tall as Lions frontman was half-lying, seemingly due to exhaustion.
He captioned the relaxed and causal snap with, "Finishing records..."
The stranger singer made fun of their tired expression in the comment section, as she wrote, "the palpable stress in this photo hahahha."
Why fans think Olivia Rodrigo is collaborating with KATSEYE?
In the comments of the social media post, eagle-eyed fans spotted a KATSEYE album, SIS (Soft Is Strong) on the table, prompting speculation of a possible collab between the global girl group and the pop star.
"Hinting at katseye x Olivia???" one fan noted in the comment section.
Another user noted, "THE KATSEYE ALBUM ON THE TABLE GUYS, COLLAB."
Olivia Rodrigo kicked off working on her third album after she wrapped up the Guts World Tour in July last year.
Her first album, Sour, was dropped in 2021, while Guts came out two years later in 2023.