News
  • By Sidra Khan
News

BAFTA issues bombshell letter after John Davidson's racial slur outburst

BAFTA takes major step after Tourette's activist John Davidson sparked chaos onstage with his involuntary slur

  • By Sidra Khan
BAFTA issues bombshell letter after John Davidsons racial slur outburst
BAFTA issues bombshell letter after John Davidson's racial slur outburst

In a major update, BAFTA has taken a bombshell step after the recent chaos at its 2026 awards event.

Just two days after Tourette's activist John Davidson sparked chaos at the 2026 BAFTA Awards with his involuntary racial slur outburst, the organization has issued a formal letter addressing the incident.

In a letter to its members, BAFTA has ensured that it has initiated a "comprehensive review" after apologising to victims Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo.

The organization also admitted it had put guests in a "difficult situation."

"We are in contact with the studios involved and conversations are ongoing. We want to assure all our members that a comprehensive review is underway. You may have also seen the BBC have issued their own apology for the broadcast," said BAFTA's spokesperson.

They continued, "It was a very complex situation and we understand you will have many questions – please rest assured how seriously we are taking this."

Notably, after the incident ignited a chaos, John Davidson also addressed the situation in an emotional statement.

"As always, I felt a wave of shame and embarrassment hit me all at once. You want the floor to swallow you up. I wanted to disappear. I wanted to hide — just get away from all the eyes," he said.

Davidson added, "I was trying to calm myself down, to breathe, but ultimately, I made the decision to leave to not cause any more upset. BAFTA found a private room with a monitor where I watched the rest of the awards."

It is pertinent to mention that John Davidson was attending the ceremony after the film based on his life, I Swear, was nominated in five categories.

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame unveils 2026 nomination: Shakira, Mariah Carey lead list
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame unveils 2026 nomination: Shakira, Mariah Carey lead list
Cardi B, Stefon Diggs break up: Shocking reason behind split unveiled
Cardi B, Stefon Diggs break up: Shocking reason behind split unveiled
Olivia Rodrigo to collab with KATSEYE on her third album? Fans spot key clue
Olivia Rodrigo to collab with KATSEYE on her third album? Fans spot key clue
'Young Sherlock' actor Hero Fiennes reveals rare advice he got from Henry Cavill
'Young Sherlock' actor Hero Fiennes reveals rare advice he got from Henry Cavill
NewJeans: Min Hee-jin makes shocking offer to HYBE amid court dispute
NewJeans: Min Hee-jin makes shocking offer to HYBE amid court dispute
Chris Hemsworth finally explains real reason behind leaving Hollywood life
Chris Hemsworth finally explains real reason behind leaving Hollywood life
David Beckham's close pal enters Brooklyn, Victoria feud with strong support
David Beckham's close pal enters Brooklyn, Victoria feud with strong support
Sophie Turner celebrates big day with bold move amid struggle with steamy scenes
Sophie Turner celebrates big day with bold move amid struggle with steamy scenes
Selena Gomez gets divorce suggestions after Benny Blanco’s cringe-worthy moment
Selena Gomez gets divorce suggestions after Benny Blanco’s cringe-worthy moment
Leonardo DiCaprio's shockingly sudden exit from BAFTA Dinner revealed
Leonardo DiCaprio's shockingly sudden exit from BAFTA Dinner revealed
Lauren Chapin, 'Father Knows Best' star, dies at 80 after long cancer battle
Lauren Chapin, 'Father Knows Best' star, dies at 80 after long cancer battle
Jennifer Garner's honest take on co-parenting with ex Ben Affleck sparks buzz
Jennifer Garner's honest take on co-parenting with ex Ben Affleck sparks buzz

Popular News

King rushes to hospital for 'undisclosed infection', Palace announces in official statement

King rushes to hospital for 'undisclosed infection', Palace announces in official statement
36 minutes ago
Instagram TV app now available on Google TV devices

Instagram TV app now available on Google TV devices
an hour ago
Elon Musk's serious accusation against female president sparks legal threat

Elon Musk's serious accusation against female president sparks legal threat
3 hours ago