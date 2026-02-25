BAFTA issues bombshell letter after John Davidson's racial slur outburst

In a major update, BAFTA has taken a bombshell step after the recent chaos at its 2026 awards event.
Just two days after Tourette's activist John Davidson sparked chaos at the 2026 BAFTA Awards with his involuntary racial slur outburst, the organization has issued a formal letter addressing the incident.
In a letter to its members, BAFTA has ensured that it has initiated a "comprehensive review" after apologising to victims Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo.
The organization also admitted it had put guests in a "difficult situation."
"We are in contact with the studios involved and conversations are ongoing. We want to assure all our members that a comprehensive review is underway. You may have also seen the BBC have issued their own apology for the broadcast," said BAFTA's spokesperson.
They continued, "It was a very complex situation and we understand you will have many questions – please rest assured how seriously we are taking this."
Notably, after the incident ignited a chaos, John Davidson also addressed the situation in an emotional statement.
"As always, I felt a wave of shame and embarrassment hit me all at once. You want the floor to swallow you up. I wanted to disappear. I wanted to hide — just get away from all the eyes," he said.
Davidson added, "I was trying to calm myself down, to breathe, but ultimately, I made the decision to leave to not cause any more upset. BAFTA found a private room with a monitor where I watched the rest of the awards."
It is pertinent to mention that John Davidson was attending the ceremony after the film based on his life, I Swear, was nominated in five categories.