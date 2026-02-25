News
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda to tie knot twice? Details inside

The 'Animal' actress recently announced her wedding to Vijay Deverakonda via heartwarming Instagram post

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are all set to exchange marital vows on February 26 at ITC Momentos, Udaipur, with pre-wedding festivities already underway.

Several reports suggested that the couple is enjoying the wedding festivities, including Sangeet, Mehendi and Haldi events along with close pals and peers.

According to Hindustan Times, the adorable pair “VIROSH” is planning two separate wedding ceremonies.

Initially, they will tie the knot as per Telugu rituals at 8 am, which will be followed by Coorg traditions, slated around sunset between 5-6 pm.

The beautiful wedding will be a perfect blending of cultures while celebrating their individual heritage.

Their traditional wedding events will be followed by a star-studded reception, which is scheduled in Hyderabad on March 4, 2026.

As of now, some famous celebrities, including Tharun Bhascker, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Rahul Ravindran, and Ashika Ranganath have already arrived in Udaipur to celebrate the couple’s big day.

Earlier today, a team of pandits also reached the wedding spot to make sure the ceremonies take place as per traditions and customs.

Some heartwarming visuals from the couple’s Sangeet from last night are also circulating across social media.

While VIROSH made a grand entry, hand-in-hand, their moms also surprised them with an amazing performance.

For those unaware, the Animal actress announced her wedding to the Arjun Reddy star via heartwarming Instagram post on Sunday, February 22.

