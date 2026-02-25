Lewis Hamilton star-studded dating history: From Kendal Jenner to Kim Kardashian

Lewis Hamilton’s dating life is once again under the spotlight, with fresh speculation linking the seven-time Formula 1 world champion to Kim Kardashian.
While neither party has confirmed the reports, the renewed attention has sparked broader interest in Hamilton’s romantic history, a subject that has long attracted headlines alongside his success on track.
The Ferrari driver has rarely addressed his personal life publicly.
However, over the years, a clear pattern has emerged: one major long-term relationship, followed by a series of short-lived links and persistent media rumors that the racing driver himself has often declined to comment on.
Here is the star-studed dating history of the seven-time world champion who recently hard launched romance with Kardashian at the 2026 Super Bowl.
Nicole Scherzinger (2007–2015)
Hamilton and Sunset Boulevard star Nicole Scherzinger sparked rumors after they were spotted looking cozy at the Monaco Grand Prix in 2007.
The two reportedly first met at an MTV awards ceremony and went on to date off and on again for nearly eight years despite engagement speculations finally went their separate ways.
Gigi Hadid (2015)
Following his split from Nicole, Hamilton was “briefly” rumored to be romancing supermodel Gigi Hadi after they were spotted together on several occasions in May 2015, but none of them made that relationship confirmed.
Kendall Jenner (2015)
Just after denying romance with Rihanna, the British car racer ignited new rumors with Kendall Jenner after he and the model were spotted together on several occasions.
But like rumors linked to Rihanna Hamilton also denied relationship speculation with Jenner saying they are “just friends.”
Barbara Palvin (2016)
Before marrying Dylan Sprouse, Barbara Palvin was linked to Hamilton shortly back in 2016 after they met at the Cannes Film Festival. She was also seen at several Grand Prixs during the 2016 season.
Rita Ora (2016)
Hamilton then sparked rumors with British singer-songwriter Rita Ora after they were pictured together at multiple occasion and were seen partying together.
The couple also took a luxury holiday to Montenegro together where they were papped messing around by the pool together. The actress also attended Abu Dhabi Grand Prix with him and took pictures with his mom. Carmen Larbalestier. However, they never made this short-lived relationship official.
Winnie Harlow (2016-2017)
Hamilton and Winnie Harlow were first photographed together at the GQ Men of the Year Awards in September 2016.
In 2017, the duo was spotted hanging out in London, Cannes, Monaco, Monte Carlo, and Greece, but neither Winnie nor Hamilton ever spoke out to confirm or deny the relationship.
Sofia Richie Grainge (2017)
Another similar unconfirmed relationship from that year was with Lionel Richie’s daughter, Sofia Richie.
The pair were papped looking pretty close at Couture Fashion Week in Paris, and rumors continued for some time about them going out on a few dates together.
Nicki Minaj (2018)
Hamilton was then papped with Nicki Minaj at New York Fashion Week in 2018. The things did not ended here as they started sharing pictures of each other on social media, including snaps of a holiday to Dubai they apparently took together.
Despite a lot of rumors and a few flirty Instagram comments, the relationship was never officially confirmed.
Shakira (2023)
Back in 2023, Shakira and Hamilton hung out on a few occasions, and the singer even flew to Barcelona to watch Lewis at the Spanish Grand Prix after which they reportedly went out to dinner. However, she later told Rolling Stone that the relationship was not romantic.