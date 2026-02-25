Kate, William set for special celebration amid Andrew's succession removal talks

While the British Royal Family is gearing up to remove Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor from the line of succession, Prince William and Kate Middleton have already set their plan for a special celebration.
In a new report, Shropshire Star revealed that the Prince and Princess of Wales are all set to embark on a visit to Powys county in Wales on Thursday, February 26.
During the trip, the future king and queen will celebrate community spirit ahead of the upcoming Saint David's Day, which falls this Sunday.
William and Kate will kick off the outing, set take place in Llanidloes and Newtown of Powys County, by first travelling to The Hanging Gardens - a community project with a beautiful indoor garden and a café.
At the centre, the royal couple is scheduled to meet with volunteers and take part in their special workshops and activities, including preparations for St David's Day.
After spending a few hours in Llanidloes, the parents of three will pay a visit to Oriel Davies - a public contemporary art gallery in Newtown presenting world-class, thought-provoking and challenging art.
Prince William and Catherine will also see a project funded by the Alexandra Reinhardt Memorial Award, aimed to support the wellbeing of the children and young people in the local area.
During the visit, the Waleses are also set to meet with a local Welsh learners group.
Concluding their trip, William and Kate will go to Hafan yr Afon, a hub for culture, community, and heritage located in Newtown, where they will attend a celebration of the community group and volunteers.
Prince William and Princess Kate's plan to visit Powys comes amid the ongoing talks of removing disgraced former Prince Andrew from the British line of succession in the wake of the latest revelations following the release of a new batch of Epstein files.