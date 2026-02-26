News
  • By Fatima Nadeem
What happened to Jamal Murray? Nuggets provide crucial update

  • By Fatima Nadeem
Jamal Murray's night with the Denver Nuggets came to an unexpected early end during their game against the Boston Celtics on Wednesday, February 25.

The Canadian basketball player was initially listed as dealing with right hamstring tightness but was considered available to play.

But he was later ruled out due to illness as announced by the team on X, after initially being listed as questionable to return.

During the game, he scored just two points in eight minutes and missed both of his three-point attempt.

The team wrote on X, "Injury Update: Jamal Murray will not return to tonight's game."

Despite his limited contribution, the Nuggets managed to win the game 103-84.

However, the good news is that this setback is illness-related rather than another injury, meaning that it can be managed and should not linger.

Murray, who was named an All-Star for the first time in his career this season has averaged 18.9 points, 4.9 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game in 589 games played overall.

Notably, he has averaged 25.5 points, 7.5 assists and 4.4 rebounds this season.

