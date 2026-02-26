News
Lionel Messi reveals untold story behind his proposal to Antonela

Lionel Messi reveals untold story behind his proposal to Antonela

The football star Lionel Messi gave a rare insight into his personal life by sharing the story of how he proposed to his long-time partner, Antonela Roccuzzo.

The eight-time ballon d'Or winner and his childhood partner married in 2017 and since then, they are widely regarded as one of the famous couple in the football world.

The MLS superstar revealed in an interview that the proposal happened during a trip to Barcelona when they spent an evening together at a hotel.

Messi shared, "We had already been together for many years. We already had Thiago and Mateo; we already had two sons. And well, one time we went out to eat in Barcelona, at a hotel, we spent the night, and that's where I proposed to her."

The player went on to share, "More or less it was already something that was known, it had to be, but it was more in a romantic style. It wasn't like the chain suddenly broke one day and you said, 'Ah, let's get married, that's it.'"

"No, no, it was more romantic, but more or less like that-setting the date, something like that. Yes, because it was already like the bond was being made official," he added.

For those unaware, Messi and Antonela share three sons, Thiago, Mateo and Ciro.

On the work front, Messi is now fully concentrating on playing for Inter Miami after the MLS season began with a loss to Loss Angeles FC.

