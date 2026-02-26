R Madhavan makes shocking claim about ‘Dhurandhar 2’ ahead of release

R Madhavan recently made a shocking claim about the highly anticipated movie, Dhurandhar 2 aka Dhurandhar: The Revenge ahead of its release.
During a podcast with Sonia Shenoy on her YouTube channel, the 55-year-old actor, who played the role of Ajay Sanyal in the first movie, spoke about people flying down from Dubai to India to watch the upcoming movie.
According to the 3 Idiots actor, that’s the power of good content.
“Now they are planning their business meetings around March 19 so that they can attend the meeting and watch Dhurandhar 2 because it’s not releasing in Dubai,” said the Test actor.
Madhavan believed, "For them, it would be so easy to just watch it on IPTV, okay? And I’m sure they could.”
“But they want to experience watching a film like Dhurandhar in a theatre full of people,” he said.
For the unversed, Madhavan’s statement is a response to the ban of Aditya Dhar’s directional movie being banned in several Middle Eastern countries, notably in Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Kuwait.
Now after the ban on the first movie, which was released in December 2025, the sequel is also likely to face a similar ban, although no official statement has been released in this regard.
Dhurandhar 2 aka Dhurandhar: The Revenge is set to release in theatres on March 19, 2026.