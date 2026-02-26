News
Jeff Galloway cause of death revealed after Olympian passing at 80

Jeff Galloway, a member of the 1972 US Olympic team who for decades inspired elite athletes and countless everyday runners by promoting a run-walk-run strategy passed away at 80.

According to NBC News, his daughter-in-law said on Wednesday, February 25, that Galloway had a hemorrhagic stroke and died at a hospital in Pensacola, Florida.

His influence was evident in the final days of his life: Throngs of people posted videos online, hoping for Galloway’s recovery from emergency neurosurgery and thanking him for advice that boosted their confidence and took them to race starting lines.

Galloway’s family announced the surgery on Feb. 20 and invited the public to express support.

Jim Vance, an elite endurance sports consultant in San Diego, said Galloway was a “pioneer” in getting people to run.

Vance told The Associated Press, “He removed the barrier to entry, which was mostly mental. Running isn’t supposed to be a suffer-fest. It should be something peaceful, something enjoyable, so people can enjoy running and not dread it.”

Galloway survived heart failure in 2021 and was still hoping to complete another marathon after logging more than 230 during his lifetime.

Galloway is survived by two sons and six grandchildren.

