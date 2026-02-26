News
  • By Hania Jamil
News

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce to tie the knot on THIS date in Rhode Island

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding preparations have entered the final stages ahead of ceremony

  • By Hania Jamil
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce to tie the knot on THIS date in Rhode Island
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce to tie the knot on THIS date in Rhode Island

One of the most anticipated weddings of the year might just have a confirmed date in the bag.

Following months of speculations and anticipation, recent reports have revealed that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will exchange vows on June 13 at The Ocean House in Rhode Island, USA.

The date is significant for Taylor, as the number 13 is the Grammy-winning artist's lifelong lucky charm, which has been mentioned throughout her career.

As reported by Entertainment Tonight, the couple is finalising their summer wedding plans, with the necessary paperwork set to be completed by next month.

The venue in Rhode Island, where Taylor has a mansion in Watch Hill, is preparing for a large wedding party, with local sources sharing that hotel rates near the venue have increased since the date was revealed.

According to the outlet, the wedding is expected to be glamorous, and the guest list is said to feature some of Taylor's close pals and notable figures from the industry.

The wedding will take place almost a year after Taylor and Travis revealed their engagement news in a dreamy Instagram post.

'Bridgerton' S4 Part 2 out: Nicola Coughlan leaves fans sobbing in new episodes
'Bridgerton' S4 Part 2 out: Nicola Coughlan leaves fans sobbing in new episodes
D4vd named as 'target' in investigation into Celeste Rivas' death
D4vd named as 'target' in investigation into Celeste Rivas' death
Priyanka Chopra sparks massive frenzy with witty post after 'The Bluff' release
Priyanka Chopra sparks massive frenzy with witty post after 'The Bluff' release
KATSEYE's Manon breaks silence amid troubling mistreatment claims
KATSEYE's Manon breaks silence amid troubling mistreatment claims
Lily Collins ignites serious concern after taking on Audrey Hepburn role
Lily Collins ignites serious concern after taking on Audrey Hepburn role
'Bridgerton' 5 to take gloomy turn after heartbreaking twist in season 4?
'Bridgerton' 5 to take gloomy turn after heartbreaking twist in season 4?
Martin Short's daughter's tragic suicide takes shocking turn after new details surface
Martin Short's daughter's tragic suicide takes shocking turn after new details surface
Jennifer Aniston hints at wedding with Jim Curtis in new outing
Jennifer Aniston hints at wedding with Jim Curtis in new outing
'Back to the Future’ star Crispin Glover lands in legal trouble over heinous claims
'Back to the Future’ star Crispin Glover lands in legal trouble over heinous claims
Justin Baldoni’s explosive audio about Blake Lively casting unfolds new drama
Justin Baldoni’s explosive audio about Blake Lively casting unfolds new drama
Cardi B, Stefon Diggs' connection not entirely over despite breakup
Cardi B, Stefon Diggs' connection not entirely over despite breakup
‘Smiling Friends’ cancelled or ended after season 3? Here’s what creators said
‘Smiling Friends’ cancelled or ended after season 3? Here’s what creators said

Popular News

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce to tie the knot on THIS date in Rhode Island

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce to tie the knot on THIS date in Rhode Island
an hour ago
Priyanka Chopra sparks massive frenzy with witty post after 'The Bluff' release

Priyanka Chopra sparks massive frenzy with witty post after 'The Bluff' release
3 hours ago
Are repetitive head impacts linked to brain damage?

Are repetitive head impacts linked to brain damage?
2 hours ago