Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce to tie the knot on THIS date in Rhode Island

One of the most anticipated weddings of the year might just have a confirmed date in the bag.
Following months of speculations and anticipation, recent reports have revealed that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will exchange vows on June 13 at The Ocean House in Rhode Island, USA.
The date is significant for Taylor, as the number 13 is the Grammy-winning artist's lifelong lucky charm, which has been mentioned throughout her career.
As reported by Entertainment Tonight, the couple is finalising their summer wedding plans, with the necessary paperwork set to be completed by next month.
The venue in Rhode Island, where Taylor has a mansion in Watch Hill, is preparing for a large wedding party, with local sources sharing that hotel rates near the venue have increased since the date was revealed.
According to the outlet, the wedding is expected to be glamorous, and the guest list is said to feature some of Taylor's close pals and notable figures from the industry.
The wedding will take place almost a year after Taylor and Travis revealed their engagement news in a dreamy Instagram post.