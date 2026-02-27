Quinn Hughes set for 'SNL' appearance with Connor Storrie: Internet calls out 'the audacity'

Quinn Hughes played a major role in the US men's hockey team's gold medal-winning campaign and has secured a new job, which the netizens are not happy about.
Team USA failed to make it into the good books of the internet despite defeating Team Canada at the Olympics due to one phone call with the president of the US.
Over the weekend, Quinn and his teammates landed in hot water after a video of them talking to President Trump in the locker room went viral.
During the call, Trump joked that he needed to invite the women's team to the White House alongside the men's, who also won the gold, if not, he would be impeached.
Trump's remark was met with laughter from the male athletes, a sound which the netizens did not appreciate. Since then, the internet has been calling out Team USA's conduct for their sexist behaviour.
Quinn, whose mother Ellen Hughes works as a player development consultant for the US Women's Ice Hockey national team, attempted to downplay the controversy by praising the women's team during media appearances.
In the latest news, it was reported that the 26-year-old will appear on SNL, which this week will be hosted by Heated Rivalry star Connor Storrie.
As the heat against Team USA has yet to die down, fans are not looking forward to seeing this duo on their screen.
One fan on X noted, "snl has a history of letting awful people on their show so i'm not even surprised just disappointed but im not gonna let it ruin connor's big night."
Some fans also dubbed the decision as a PR strategy, as a user penned, "The audacity to use Connor and the success of HR to clean up NHL's PR nightmare is SO RIDICULOUS."
A third user added, "so they're having the misogynist trump supporting hockey player go on snl when connor storrie famous for the gay hockey show is hosting?? gtfo."
"Gun to my head I couldn't think of a worse choice to appear on SNL," a fourth fan echoed the same sentiment in an X post.