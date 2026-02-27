News
  • By Hania Jamil
News

Quinn Hughes set for 'SNL' appearance with Connor Storrie: Internet calls out 'the audacity'

Team USA has found itself in a major controversy involving President Trump after securing gold medal

  • By Hania Jamil
Quinn Hughes set for SNL appearance with Connor Storrie: Internet calls out the audacity
Quinn Hughes set for 'SNL' appearance with Connor Storrie: Internet calls out 'the audacity'

Quinn Hughes played a major role in the US men's hockey team's gold medal-winning campaign and has secured a new job, which the netizens are not happy about.

Team USA failed to make it into the good books of the internet despite defeating Team Canada at the Olympics due to one phone call with the president of the US.

Over the weekend, Quinn and his teammates landed in hot water after a video of them talking to President Trump in the locker room went viral.

During the call, Trump joked that he needed to invite the women's team to the White House alongside the men's, who also won the gold, if not, he would be impeached.

Trump's remark was met with laughter from the male athletes, a sound which the netizens did not appreciate. Since then, the internet has been calling out Team USA's conduct for their sexist behaviour.

Quinn, whose mother Ellen Hughes works as a player development consultant for the US Women's Ice Hockey national team, attempted to downplay the controversy by praising the women's team during media appearances.

In the latest news, it was reported that the 26-year-old will appear on SNL, which this week will be hosted by Heated Rivalry star Connor Storrie.

As the heat against Team USA has yet to die down, fans are not looking forward to seeing this duo on their screen.

One fan on X noted, "snl has a history of letting awful people on their show so i'm not even surprised just disappointed but im not gonna let it ruin connor's big night."

Some fans also dubbed the decision as a PR strategy, as a user penned, "The audacity to use Connor and the success of HR to clean up NHL's PR nightmare is SO RIDICULOUS."

A third user added, "so they're having the misogynist trump supporting hockey player go on snl when connor storrie famous for the gay hockey show is hosting?? gtfo."

"Gun to my head I couldn't think of a worse choice to appear on SNL," a fourth fan echoed the same sentiment in an X post.

Pokémon’s 30th anniversary: Biggest announcements of year
Pokémon’s 30th anniversary: Biggest announcements of year
Ruben Amorim's short Manchester United spell comes with major price tag
Ruben Amorim's short Manchester United spell comes with major price tag
Top free Poki games of March 2026 you must try
Top free Poki games of March 2026 you must try
Cristiano Ronaldo's fans hit with shocking update following his recent milestone
Cristiano Ronaldo's fans hit with shocking update following his recent milestone
Lionel Messi escapes injury after unexpected chaos hit Inter Miami friendly: Watch
Lionel Messi escapes injury after unexpected chaos hit Inter Miami friendly: Watch
How India can qualify for T20 World Cup semifinals after win over Zimbabwe?
How India can qualify for T20 World Cup semifinals after win over Zimbabwe?
Emma Raducanu brings back coach Mark Petchey ahead of Indian Wells Open
Emma Raducanu brings back coach Mark Petchey ahead of Indian Wells Open
Cristiano Ronaldo takes major football decision ahead of FIFA World Cup
Cristiano Ronaldo takes major football decision ahead of FIFA World Cup
West Indies vs South Africa: Proteas steps closer to semifinals after new win
West Indies vs South Africa: Proteas steps closer to semifinals after new win
Jeff Galloway cause of death revealed after Olympian passing at 80
Jeff Galloway cause of death revealed after Olympian passing at 80
Lionel Messi reveals untold story behind his proposal to Antonela
Lionel Messi reveals untold story behind his proposal to Antonela
What happened to Jamal Murray? Nuggets provide crucial update
What happened to Jamal Murray? Nuggets provide crucial update

Popular News

Amazon introduces THIS significant upgrade to Fire TV in UK

Amazon introduces THIS significant upgrade to Fire TV in UK
37 minutes ago
Prince Edward risks public scrutiny as ex announces new memoir amid Royal tensions

Prince Edward risks public scrutiny as ex announces new memoir amid Royal tensions
3 hours ago
Brad Pitt suffers shocking blow from his and Angelina Jolie's son Maddox

Brad Pitt suffers shocking blow from his and Angelina Jolie's son Maddox
3 hours ago