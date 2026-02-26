West Indies vs South Africa: Proteas steps closer to semifinals after new win

South Africa race to nine-wicket victory over West Indies in the important T20 World Cup Super 8 clash.
According to BBC, South Africa have now won five of their six encounters with the West Indies at the T20 World Cup.
The exception came in 2016, when West Indies' three-wicket victory set them on their way to a second title.
It is captain Aiden Markram who finishes things off with a beautifully lofted four straight down the ground. He claims a wonderful 82 not out in this important Super 8s game.
This victory will almost certainly place South Africa in the semi-finals, but they will have to wait for official confirmation.
South Africa batter and player of the match Aiden Markram said, "We bowled well and the powerplay was big thing for us to get out of nicely. We then had a run of momentum in our batting innings. In the second innings, the wicket got good again. It was tacky earlier on so we got lucky with the toss. Our bowlers left us with less work to do."
